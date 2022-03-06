India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Ashwin removes Nissanka after lunch

After 15 overs,Sri Lanka 41/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 23 , Angelo Mathews 10)
Ashwin continues. Tidy stuff from the spinner as the over ends in a maiden. Ashwin's first maiden of the innings.
Ashwin continues. Tidy stuff from the spinner as the over ends in a maiden. Ashwin's first maiden of the innings.
After 14 overs,Sri Lanka 41/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 23 , Angelo Mathews 10)
Karunaratne chops in front of backward point to collect a boundary as Ashwin continues. Five runs from Ashwin's over. Jayant continues the next one. Just the single off Mathews in Jayant's over.
After 12 overs,Sri Lanka 35/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 19 , Angelo Mathews 8)
Jayant Yadav continues. Mathews flicks towards long-on for a single. Just the one off the over.
After 10 overs,Sri Lanka 33/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 19 , Angelo Mathews 6)
Jayant continues. Kohli has dropped a catch while Mathews is batting on 1. It seemed like a straightforward catch, going past the outside edge but Kohli has missed this one. Five off the over.
After 9 overs,Sri Lanka 28/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 19 , Angelo Mathews 1)
Jayant Yadav resumes, and Karunaratne collects a boundary. It was a drive towards short extra-cover. Ashwin returns to bowl the next one and Karunaratne collects another boundary in this over as well.
After 7 overs,Sri Lanka 19/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 11 , Angelo Mathews 0)
There's a big appeal for caught behind against Nissanka. Original decision is not out, and India review this one. It's out! UltraEdge shows a spike and Nissanka has to depart. Angelo Mathews joins the skipper in the middle.
OUT! Nissanka departs. He's caught-behind by Pant. Originally given not out, India opt for the review. Snicko shows there is an outside edge on the way to the keeper. Nissanka c Pant b Ashwin 6
After 6 overs,Sri Lanka 15/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 11 , Pathum Nissanka 2)
Jayant Yadav is the new bowler, who is introduced for the first time in this innings. So, its spin from both ends. Tidy start with just three runs from it.
After 5 overs,Sri Lanka 12/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 9 , Pathum Nissanka 1)
Ashwin bowls the first over after lunch on Day 3. Just a couple of runs from the over.
We're back for the day's second session. Will Sri Lanka survive the next two session? Huge task in hand for them. They need big partnerships. India players form a huddle before walking out. Ashwin to continue.
After 4 overs,Sri Lanka 10/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 8 , Pathum Nissanka 1)
Lunch, Day 3: Jadeja, who claimed a five-for in the first innings, starts off with a maiden over. India's session this one, and Sri Lanka will have lot of work to do if they are to keep themselves alive in the contest. They trail India by 390 runs. Do join us for the post-lunch session in a few minutes.
OUT! Rohit goes low to his right at second slip and makes no mistake with the catch. India draw first blood in the follow-on. Thirimanne departs, Ashwin with the first wicket. Thirimanne c Rohit b Ashwin 0
OUT! Lahiru Kumara is the last man to be dismissed as Jadeja completes a five-for. What a Test for Jadeja. First 175* in the Indian innings, and a five-wicket haul in this. India have enforced the follow-on
OUT! Wicket number nine down for SL after Fernando departs. A very soft dismissal this one. Fernando c Rohit b Jadeja 0
OUT! Another wicket as Shami gets rid of Embuldeniya. Things falling apart for Sri Lanka here. Embuldeniya c Mayank b Shami 0
OUT! Caught Ashwin, bowled Jadeja as Lakmal departs. Jadeja with his second wicket in the same over. Ashwin makes no mistake at midoff. Sri Lanka in deep trouble now. Lakmal c Ashwin b Jadeja 0
OUT! Dickwella departs! Caught by Shreyas Iyer. Jadeja with the wicket. Dickwella goes for the lofted sweep but finds the fielder eagerly waiting for the catch. Another one bites the dust. Dickwella c Shreyas Iyer b Jadeja 2
OUT! First wicket of the day as Asalanka departs. He's struck LBW after originally given Not Out. India go for the review and decision is reversed. Beats the outside edge to hit the top of middle-stump. Asalanka lbw b Bumrah 29
Sri Lanka find themselves in some sort of trouble, with their score reading 108/4 in reply to India's first innings total of 574 in the first Test. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka will have their task cut out. Stay tuned for more updates as we build-up towards Day 3.
Day 2 report: It was advantage India on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday after Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175 led the hosts to a declared total of 575/4.
In reply, the Lankans were 108/4, having lost Angelo Mathews before stumps. Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (20*) forged an unbeaten 103-run stand for the ninth wicket before Rohit Sharma asked the two to return to the dressing room. Sri Lanka got off to a confident start but lost Lahiru Thirimanne before they could reach 50.
This was followed by the dismissal of Dimuth Karunaratne six overs later. However, the visitors were dealt with another blow as Angelo Mathews (22) who was looking to revive the visitors' innings, was struck LBW off Bumrah's ball. Pathum Nissanka (26*) and Charith Asalanka (1*) will resume on Day 3, with Sri Lanka still 466 runs behind.
