India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Asalanka, Nissanka have task cut out as SL trail by 466

Ravindra Jadeja let his bat do the talking on Saturday as he cruised to an unbeaten 175 to guide India to a mammoth total of 574. Relive Day 2 in pictures in our photogallery here.
|India
|Sri Lanka
|574/8 (129.2 ov) - R/R 4.44
|108/4 (43.0 ov) - R/R 2.51
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Pathum Nissanka
|Batting
|26
|75
|4
|0
|Charith Asalanka
|Batting
|1
|12
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|13
|6
|21
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 103/4 (38.1)
|
5 (5) R/R: 1.03
Charith Asalanka 1(12)
Pathum Nissanka 4(17)
|
Dhananjaya de Silva 1(8) S.R (12.5)
lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravindra Jadeja let his bat do the talking on Saturday as he cruised to an unbeaten 175 to guide India to a mammoth total of 574. Relive Day 2 in pictures in our photogallery here.
‘Rockstar’ Ravindra Jadeja makes an indelible mark as a batsman
Jadeja's 175 not out was a calming partnership with Rishabh Pant, an enduring one with R Ashwin and then an entertaining one with Mohammed Shami – all in the span of three sessions as India showed off their might against the hapless Sri Lankans, writes Chetan Narula.
Sri Lanka find themselves in some sort of trouble, with their score reading 108/4 in reply to India's first innings total of 574 in the first Test. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka will have their task cut out. Stay tuned for more updates as we build-up towards Day 3.
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: Sri Lanka find themselves in some sort of trouble, with their score reading 108/4 in reply to India's first innings total of 574 in the first Test. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka will have their task cut out. Stay tuned for more updates as we build-up towards Day 3.
Day 2 report: It was advantage India on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday after Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175 led the hosts to a declared total of 575/4.
In reply, the Lankans were 108/4, having lost Angelo Mathews before stumps. Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (20*) forged an unbeaten 103-run stand for the ninth wicket before Rohit Sharma asked the two to return to the dressing room. Sri Lanka got off to a confident start but lost Lahiru Thirimanne before they could reach 50.
This was followed by the dismissal of Dimuth Karunaratne six overs later. However, the visitors were dealt with another blow as Angelo Mathews (22) who was looking to revive the visitors' innings, was struck LBW off Bumrah's ball. Pathum Nissanka (26*) and Charith Asalanka (1*) will resume on Day 3, with Sri Lanka still 466 runs behind.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
While he expects the three potential future captains— KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant— to grow organically as leaders, he did outline his own role in being the bridge.
The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.
India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule: Here's all you need to know about the India vs Sri Lanka fixtures, venues, timings and squads