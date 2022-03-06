Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Asalanka, Nissanka have task cut out as SL trail by 466

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Sri Lanka At Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 04 March, 2022

04 March, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

574/8 (129.2 ov)

1st Test
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

108/4 (43.0 ov)

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
574/8 (129.2 ov) - R/R 4.44 108/4 (43.0 ov) - R/R 2.51

Stumps

Sri Lanka trail by 466 runs

Charith Asalanka - 1

Pathum Nissanka - 4

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Pathum Nissanka Batting 26 75 4 0
Charith Asalanka Batting 1 12 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 13 6 21 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 103/4 (38.1)

5 (5) R/R: 1.03

Dhananjaya de Silva 1(8) S.R (12.5)

lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Asalanka, Nissanka have task cut out as SL trail by 466

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Asalanka, Nissanka have task cut out as SL trail by 466

08:53 (IST)

Ravindra Jadeja let his bat do the talking on Saturday as he cruised to an unbeaten 175 to guide India to a mammoth total of 574. Relive Day 2 in pictures in our photogallery here

Full Scorecard
08:44 (IST)

‘Rockstar’ Ravindra Jadeja makes an indelible mark as a batsman

Jadeja's 175 not out was a calming partnership with Rishabh Pant, an enduring one with R Ashwin and then an entertaining one with Mohammed Shami – all in the span of three sessions as India showed off their might against the hapless Sri Lankans, writes Chetan Narula. 

Full Scorecard
08:30 (IST)

Sri Lanka find themselves in some sort of trouble, with their score reading 108/4 in reply to India's first innings total of 574 in the first Test. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka will have their task cut out. Stay tuned for more updates as we build-up towards Day 3. 

Full Scorecard

Highlights

title-img
08:30 (IST)

Sri Lanka find themselves in some sort of trouble, with their score reading 108/4 in reply to India's first innings total of 574 in the first Test. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka will have their task cut out. Stay tuned for more updates as we build-up towards Day 3. 

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: Sri Lanka find themselves in some sort of trouble, with their score reading 108/4 in reply to India's first innings total of 574 in the first Test. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka will have their task cut out. Stay tuned for more updates as we build-up towards Day 3.

Day 2 report: It was advantage India on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday after Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175 led the hosts to a declared total of 575/4.

In reply, the Lankans were 108/4, having lost Angelo Mathews before stumps. Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (20*) forged an unbeaten 103-run stand for the ninth wicket before Rohit Sharma asked the two to return to the dressing room. Sri Lanka got off to a confident start but lost Lahiru Thirimanne before they could reach 50.

This was followed by the dismissal of Dimuth Karunaratne six overs later. However, the visitors were dealt with another blow as Angelo Mathews (22) who was looking to revive the visitors' innings, was struck LBW off Bumrah's ball. Pathum Nissanka (26*) and Charith Asalanka (1*) will resume on Day 3, with Sri Lanka still 466 runs behind.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 06, 2022 09:00:54 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Sri Lanka: Will be happy to groom leaders, says Rohit Sharma on future captains
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Will be happy to groom leaders, says Rohit Sharma on future captains

While he expects the three potential future captains— KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant— to grow organically as leaders, he did outline his own role in being the bridge.

India vs Sri Lanka: Pacer Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20I series due to hamstring injury
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Pacer Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20I series due to hamstring injury

The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule: Complete fixtures, match dates and timings, venue of all the matches
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule: Complete fixtures, match dates and timings, venue of all the matches

India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule: Here's all you need to know about the India vs Sri Lanka fixtures, venues, timings and squads