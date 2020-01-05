Well that didn't quite go as planned. What was expected to be a cracker of a contest to mark the beginning of a new year ended on a damp note with the first T20I at Guwahati getting abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

Disappointing is the keyword here, since it didn't even rain that heavily in the city, and as Aakash Chopra noted in the live broadcast, the outfield was 'bone-dry' at the time of the second inspection. Despite that, the pitch was wet and the speculation is that of holes in the covers causing this mess. The groundstaff tried taking unique steps to dry the pitch, including the use of hair dryers and steam irons to tackle the situation, but those efforts eventually went in vain.

The teams now move to Indore where the second match of the series takes place in a couple of days, and we're hoping the players and fans get greeted with clear skies at the Holkar Stadium. Do spare a thought for those who showed up at the Barsapara Stadium, a venue which doesn't get to host too many international matches to begin with.