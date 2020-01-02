First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy | 1st Test Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga-led visitors arrive in Guwahati for three-match T20I series

The Sri Lankan cricket team, led by veteran pacer Lasith Malinga, arrived in Guwahati on Thursday for the three-match T20 series against India amid tight security after the city witnessed widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Press Trust of India, Jan 02, 2020 18:52:19 IST

The Sri Lankan cricket team, led by veteran pacer Lasith Malinga, arrived in Guwahati on Thursday for the three-match T20 series against India amid tight security after the city witnessed widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Sri Lankan team headed straight to the team hotel amid heavy security cover.

The members of the Indian team are expected to arrive in batches on Friday for the series opener on Sunday.

India vs Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga-led visitors arrive in Guwahati for three-match T20I series

File picture of Lasith Malinga. AP

"Both the teams have optional training sessions, Sri Lanka followed by India in the evening," an official of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) said.

Assam had witnessed widespread protests against the CAA in December, which affected Ranji and U-19 matches at the domestic level because of curfew.

"But the situation is absolutely normal now and tourism is back in the state. We are hosting Khelo India Games from 10 January and about seven thousand players will participate," ACA secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

"It's now safe as any other place in the country. The state government is looking after the security arrangement and there's no issue at all."

About 27,000 tickets of the 39,500-capacity Barsapra Stadium have already been sold out.

"People were busy with the Christmas and New Year celebrations. We are expecting a last-minute ticket rush now," he said.

The second T20 will be played in Indore on January 7 while Pune will host the final match of the series on 10 January.

The short series will mark the Twenty20 World Cup countdown for the two neighbouring countries.

India play eight T20Is, including five in New Zealand, ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against South Africa in Perth on October 24.

Former skipper Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva have been recalled to the 16-member Sri Lankan squad. Mathews, last played a T20I against South Africa in August 2018.

For India, the series will mark the return of their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who has recovered from a lower back surgery, while opener Shikhar Dhawan will also make a comeback.

Opener Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Shami have been rested for the three T20Is.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunatilleke, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Dasan Fernando, Wanidu Raja, Kasun Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Moonakan.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 18:52:19 IST

Tags : Angelo Mathews, Barsapra Stadium, Cricket, Dhananjaya De Silva, Guwahati, India, India Vs Sri Lanka, India Vs Sri Lanka 2020, Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all