India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah becomes highest Indian wicket-taker in T20Is with Danushka Gunathilaka dismissal

Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became India's highest wicket-taker in the T20 Internationals after he dismissed Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka in third and final T20 international against Sri Lanka.

Press Trust of India, Jan 10, 2020 23:27:10 IST

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became India's highest wicket-taker in the T20 Internationals after he dismissed Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka in third and final T20 international against Sri Lanka.



India's Jasprit Bumrah (left) celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka during the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Indore. AP Photo

Bumrah has now 53 T20I wickets to his name from 45 T20 internationals. Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (52 wickets from 37 matches) and ace off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (52 wickets from 46 matches) are the joint second highest on the list.

Bumrah, who was injured, returned to international cricket from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka.

He had figures of 1/32 in the second T20 at Indore, which the hosts had won by seven wickets. The Gujarat pacer returned with figures of 1-5 in two overs in the third and final game in Pune and made his comeback a memorable one.

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 23:27:10 IST

