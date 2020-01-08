First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 1st ODI Jan 07, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 2nd T20I Jan 07, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 09, 2020
UAE vs NAM
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
IRE in WI Jan 09, 2020
WI vs IRE
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Injured Lanka pacer Isuru Udana virtually ruled out of third T20I, confirms head coach Mickey Arthur

Sri Lanka missed Udana's services while defending a meagre 143 against India on Tuesday after the bowler injured his back just before Sri Lanka went out to bowl.

Press Trust of India, Jan 08, 2020 11:59:04 IST

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has indicated that left-arm pacer Isuru Udana is unlikely to feature in the third and final T20 International against India in Pune on Friday after sustaining a back injury during a warm-up session.

India vs Sri Lanka: Injured Lanka pacer Isuru Udana virtually ruled out of third T20I, confirms head coach Mickey Arthur

Isuru Udana in a file photo. Source: Twitter/OfficialSLC

Sri Lanka missed Udana's services while defending a meagre 143 against India on Tuesday after the bowler injured his back just before Sri Lanka went out to bowl.

The visitors lost the game by seven wickets to trail 0-1 in the three-match series.

"Look, I'm no doctor. He was in a hell of a lot of pain in the dressing room. What the diagnosis is I honestly don't know. I just hope we can get him back for the West Indies series," Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur said.

With Sri Lanka having a packed calendar, Arthur doesn't want to risk Udana, who has been one of Sri Lanka's best T20 bowlers in recent times.

"We've got so much cricket the middle of February. I even think that could be a push. So, yeah, I just hope the best for him. It's something in the back," added the South Africa, who was appointed Sri Lanka's head coach last month.

The series opener was washed out in Guwahati. Sri Lanka, who has not won a series against India across formats in more than 10 years, will aim to make it 1-1 in Pune.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 08, 2020 11:59:04 IST

Tags : India Vs Sri Lanka, India Vs Sri Lanka 2020, India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd t20i, Isuru Udana, Mickey Arthur

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all