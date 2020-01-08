India vs Sri Lanka: Injured Lanka pacer Isuru Udana virtually ruled out of third T20I, confirms head coach Mickey Arthur
Sri Lanka missed Udana's services while defending a meagre 143 against India on Tuesday after the bowler injured his back just before Sri Lanka went out to bowl.
Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has indicated that left-arm pacer Isuru Udana is unlikely to feature in the third and final T20 International against India in Pune on Friday after sustaining a back injury during a warm-up session.
Isuru Udana in a file photo. Source: Twitter/OfficialSLC
The visitors lost the game by seven wickets to trail 0-1 in the three-match series.
"Look, I'm no doctor. He was in a hell of a lot of pain in the dressing room. What the diagnosis is I honestly don't know. I just hope we can get him back for the West Indies series," Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur said.
With Sri Lanka having a packed calendar, Arthur doesn't want to risk Udana, who has been one of Sri Lanka's best T20 bowlers in recent times.
"We've got so much cricket the middle of February. I even think that could be a push. So, yeah, I just hope the best for him. It's something in the back," added the South Africa, who was appointed Sri Lanka's head coach last month.
The series opener was washed out in Guwahati. Sri Lanka, who has not won a series against India across formats in more than 10 years, will aim to make it 1-1 in Pune.
Jan 08, 2020
Jan 08, 2020 11:59:04 IST
