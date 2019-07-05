Virat Kohli-led India will lock horns with Dimuth Karunaratne’s Sri Lanka in match 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in a game that could potentially be one last dress rehearsal before their semi-final clash.

The Men in Blue sealed their place in the last four after a 28-run win over Bangladesh on Tuesday. And despite this, it is still all to play for as a win for Kohli and Co would seal top spot in the tournament standings if Australia lose to South Africa in the match that follows.

Once again, Rohit Sharma was at his level best against Mashrafe Mortaza’s men after he notched up his fourth century in this year’s tournament, whereas KL Rahul fought hard but fell quite short of a ton again, being dismissed for 77.

While Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets, there remains a concern with Mohammed Shami, who leaked a few runs in the Bangladesh match. He registered figures of 1/68 from nine overs.

Meanwhile, for Sri Lanka, this match is just about playing for pride.

Despite beating England by 20 runs, the Lankan Lions’ batting was once again tested after collapsing to 203 against South Africa in their next match, eventually losing by nine wickets.

However, a maiden ODI century from Avishka Fernando brought some smiles in the Lankan camp as they defeated West Indies in their previous encounter on Monday.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match:

When will India vs Sri Lanka match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka match will take place on 6 July 2019.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka match begins at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The India vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both Standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads:

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Team Players: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

