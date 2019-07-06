First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes first player to score five centuries in single World Cup

Rohit Sharma reached the milestone with a boundary off Kasun Rajitha to pass the mark set by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who scored four hundreds at the 2015 tournament

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 06, 2019 21:51:33 IST

Leeds: Opening batsman Rohit Sharma became the first player to hit five centuries in a single World Cup as he put India on course for a comfortable win against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring his 5th century at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. AP

Sharma reached the milestone with a boundary off Kasun Rajitha to pass the mark set by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who scored four hundreds at the 2015 tournament.

He reached his century off 92 balls with 14 fours and two sixes but was dismissed shortly afterwards, caught by Angelo Mathews off the bowling of Rajitha for 103.

Sharma, known as the "hitman", now leads the tournament's run-scoring charts with 647 runs in eight matches after hitting his third successive century.

He is only the fourth batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden and Shakib Al Hasan to score more than 600 runs at a single World Cup.

The attacking batsman put on 189 runs for the opening wicket with KL Rahul to put India well on course to reach their target of 265.

Sharma also became the first player to score three centuries while chasing in ODI World Cups.

With inputs from Agencies.

 

 

 

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 21:58:37 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Cricket Team, India-Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma, Sri Lanka Cricket Team

