India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes first player to score five centuries in single World Cup
Rohit Sharma reached the milestone with a boundary off Kasun Rajitha to pass the mark set by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who scored four hundreds at the 2015 tournament
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
Leeds: Opening batsman Rohit Sharma became the first player to hit five centuries in a single World Cup as he put India on course for a comfortable win against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday.
Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring his 5th century at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. AP
Sharma reached the milestone with a boundary off Kasun Rajitha to pass the mark set by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who scored four hundreds at the 2015 tournament.
He reached his century off 92 balls with 14 fours and two sixes but was dismissed shortly afterwards, caught by Angelo Mathews off the bowling of Rajitha for 103.
Sharma, known as the "hitman", now leads the tournament's run-scoring charts with 647 runs in eight matches after hitting his third successive century.
He is only the fourth batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden and Shakib Al Hasan to score more than 600 runs at a single World Cup.
The attacking batsman put on 189 runs for the opening wicket with KL Rahul to put India well on course to reach their target of 265.
Sharma also became the first player to score three centuries while chasing in ODI World Cups.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
With inputs from Agencies.
Updated Date:
Jul 06, 2019 21:58:37 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ravindra Jadeja tears into Sanjay Manjrekar over 'bits and pieces players' remark, says he has had enough of latter's 'verbal diarrhoea'
India vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma's contentious dismissal leaves fans, pundits baffled
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mahela Jayawardene says Sri Lanka were playing with fear, but win against England should change things