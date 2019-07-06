Rohit Sharma is in the form of his life and is shattering records at the World Cup. Against Sri Lanka, on Saturday, he rewrote the record books by becoming the first batsman in history to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit brought up his century with a four off pacer Rajitha. However, he couldn't convert it into a bigger innings as he ended up chipping one to mid off, off the same bowler in the next over and walked back to a standing ovation for his 103 off 94 balls.

Twitter was abuzz as tributes poured in for the record-breaker Hitman.

A record breaking 5th World Cup century in #CWC19 for Rohit Sharma. A pure pleasure to watch. Surely he will leave a legacy as one of the great white ball batsmen. — ian bishop (@irbishi) July 6, 2019

3 - Rohit Sharma has become only the 2nd man to claim 3 ODI centuries in succession for India (Kohli, 2018). Relentless. #SLvIND #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/hRyn0yu4A3 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 6, 2019

Oozing class on the way to the 🔢5th ton of the world cup. @ImRo45 is now making numbers look silly. #ICCCricketWorldCup 👏 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 6, 2019

Steve Waugh

Arjuna Ranatunga

Brendon Mccullum

Andy Flower

Suresh Raina

Some of these legends do not have more than 5 ODI hundreds in their career.

Rohit Sharma has scored that many in one World Cup. What form!! What a player!! #WC19 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) July 6, 2019

Only two men in 142 years history of international cricket have scored 5 centuries in one series/tournament. Rohit Sharma in WC 2019 and Sir Clyde Walcott in a Test series vs Aus in 1955. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 6, 2019

There’s hypnosis in Rohit Sharma’s batting. It’s a spell. It’s magic. You’re a star @ImRo45 ... Thanks for another gem .. #INDvSL #CWC19 — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) July 6, 2019

Five centuries at one World Cup. Rohit Sharma is creating some very special landmarks. And for lovers of batting, providing a lot of joy — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2019

In last 365 days, Rohit Sharma has aggregated a mind-boggling 2063 runs in 34 innings with 10 hundreds.

No one else has scored 10 hundreds in ANY span of 365 days in one-day international cricket!#INDvSL #SLvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 6, 2019

How does @ImRo45 not get into the Test team ... !!! My thought for the day ........... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

What World Cup batting records still remaining for Rohit Sharma to conquer? @mohanstatsman — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 6, 2019

