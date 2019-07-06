First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'It’s a spell. It’s magic. You’re a star', Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma's record 5th century

Tributes poured in on Twitter as Rohit Sharma scored a record fifth century in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 06, 2019 22:03:24 IST

Rohit Sharma is in the form of his life and is shattering records at the World Cup. Against Sri Lanka, on Saturday, he rewrote the record books by becoming the first batsman in history to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit brought up his century with a four off pacer Rajitha. However, he couldn't convert it into a bigger innings as he ended up chipping one to mid off, off the same bowler in the next over and walked back to a standing ovation for his 103 off 94 balls.

Twitter was abuzz as tributes poured in for the record-breaker Hitman.

 

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 22:03:24 IST

