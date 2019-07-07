First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 45 Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
ICC CWC | Match 44 Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ZIM in IRE Jul 07, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
ICC CWC Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Banned from entering players' area, former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya watches game from stands

Sanath Jayasuriya, under suspension by the ICC for breaching the anti-corruption code, attended India vs Sri Lanka game at Headingley on Saturday

Press Trust of India, Jul 07, 2019 13:49:14 IST

Leeds: Disgraced former Sri Lankan batsman Sanath Jayasuriya on Saturday watched the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka from the stands. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has stated firmly that he is not allowed inside the team areas and players lounges.

File image of Sanath Jayasuriya. Image credit: ICC/Getty Images

File image of Sanath Jayasuriya. Image credit: ICC/Getty Images

ICC had imposed a ban on Jayasuriya for breaching the global body's anti-corruption code on two counts. This was after the ICC carried out an anti-corruption drive in the island nation whose cricket has been plagued by financial impropriety.

"His ban is for any official cricketing activity, this does not include attending as a fan," an ICC source told PTI on Saturday.

However, since he is under suspension, he will not be allowed in any of the ICC lounges and cannot get in touch with players or match officials."

"We are making sure he will not get access to any lounges or hospitality, any team areas, officials, the players or the players family and representatives," the source added.

It is learnt that the ICC will ensure that he is not seen in any of the other venues and no one else provides him with any pass or invites him for the semi-finals or finals.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 13:49:14 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019 India, Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Sri Lanka, International Cricket Council, Sanath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all