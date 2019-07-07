Leeds: Disgraced former Sri Lankan batsman Sanath Jayasuriya on Saturday watched the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka from the stands. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has stated firmly that he is not allowed inside the team areas and players lounges.

ICC had imposed a ban on Jayasuriya for breaching the global body's anti-corruption code on two counts. This was after the ICC carried out an anti-corruption drive in the island nation whose cricket has been plagued by financial impropriety.

"His ban is for any official cricketing activity, this does not include attending as a fan," an ICC source told PTI on Saturday.

However, since he is under suspension, he will not be allowed in any of the ICC lounges and cannot get in touch with players or match officials."

"We are making sure he will not get access to any lounges or hospitality, any team areas, officials, the players or the players family and representatives," the source added.

It is learnt that the ICC will ensure that he is not seen in any of the other venues and no one else provides him with any pass or invites him for the semi-finals or finals.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here