Live Updates
India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 2nd T20I at Indore, Full cricket score: Clinical hosts thump Lankans by seven wickets, go 1-0 up in series
Date: Tuesday, 07 January, 2020 22:41 IST
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Match Ended
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
This over 17.3
- 0(W)
- 1
- 6
batsman
- 30 (17)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 2
- 1 (1)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 41 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 30 (3.3)
- M X 0
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
7 ( 0.2 ) R/R: 21
Rishabh Pant 1(1)
Virat Kohli 6(1)
|
137/3 (17.1 over)
Shreyas Iyer 34 (26) SR: S.R (130.77)
c Dasun Shanaka b Lahiru Kumara
Highlights
-
22:10 (IST)
India win by seven wickets and 15 balls to spare. India lead the three match series 1-0.
Virat Kohli adds the finishing touch! He sends the short ball around his midriff flying over backward square leg boundary for a huge six with a scrumptious pull shot and that's that. India take unassailable lead in the series. Sri Lanka will have a lot to ponder over before the final T20I. India never really looked out of sorts during the chase. Professional win. KL Rahul set it up. Dhawan was a slightly rusty but got good amount of time in the middle. Shreyas Iyer played his part perfectly before holing out in what turned to be the final over of the match and Kohli as usual remained unbeaten to see India home.
-
22:10 (IST)
OUT! Lahiru Kumara bowls a quick bumper and Shreyas Iyer doesn't hold back. He goes for the big pull but doesn't middle it. Finds the man in the deep. Won't affect the result but a wicket for Kumara to celebrate.
Shreyas Iyer c Shanaka b Lahiru Kumara 34(26)
-
21:44 (IST)
OUT! Loud shout for lbw against Dhawan but the umpire has turned it down and Malinga has opted to challenge it. Dhawan went for the sweep and missed it. No problems with the legality of the delivery. No spike on the UltraEdge and the pitching is in line, only marginally over half of the ball, the impact is in line in front of the leg stump and the ball holds its line as the ball-tracking suggests the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump. Three reds. Dhawan has to go.
Dhawan lbw b Hasaranga 32(29)
-
21:32 (IST)
OUT! KL Rahul is bowled by a very smart googly by Hasaranga. He just seems to have run out of patience with Sri Lankan bowlers keeping it quiet for the few overs. KLR skips down the pitch, looking for a big shot, but didn't quiet pick the wrong'un and played all over it. The ball turns enough to knock the off stump. Sri Lanka earn their first wicket.
Rahul b Hasaranga 45(32)
-
20:39 (IST)
After 20 overs,Sri Lanka 142/9 ( Wanindu Hasaranga 16 , Lahiru Kumara 0)
Sri Lanka finish with 142/9 on the board thanks to three boundaries in the over. Hasaranga hit Bumrah for three back to back fours. At least a positive end to what has been a disappointing batting display for Sri Lanka batters. India need 143 to win and go 1-0 up in series. India bowlers were excellent today.
-
20:32 (IST)
OUT! Senseless, absolutely senseless from Lanka. Malingam, the new man in after the fall of 8th wicket, pulls it and fails, gives a dolly to square leg fielder. Malinga c Kuldeep Yadav b SN Thakur 0(1)
-
20:31 (IST)
OUT! Thakur gets another one and this time with a slower delivery. Knuckle ball actually from Thakur and Udana could not read it, ended up giving a catch to cover fielder. Udana c Navdeep Saini b SN Thakur 1(2)
-
20:28 (IST)
OUT! Good bowling. Yorker length, Dhananjaya tries to hit it over mid off fielder but does not get the elevation and ends up giving a simple catch to Dube placed at mid off. Dhananjaya de Silva c Shivam Dube b SN Thakur 17(13)
-
20:23 (IST)
OUT! Bumrah gets the wicket finally. A slower to end the innings of Shanaka. The last delivery was over 140 kph and there was no pace on this delivery, knocked the stump as Shanaka made room. He missed to connect it as he could not judge the speed of the ball. Shanaka b Bumrah 7(8)
-
20:13 (IST)
OUT! Wicket for India and Saini. Very well directed short delivery and it was pacey, took Rajapaksa by surprise that delivery, he attempted a pull but the ball kissed his bat and went to Pant behind the stumps. Rajapaksa c Pant b Navdeep Saini 9(12)
-
20:06 (IST)
OUT! Perera comes down the track to Kuldeep, who pitches it short on seeing him do that, eventually the batsman could not connect properly as he wanted to go big over long on, ended up giving a catch to Dhawan at long on. Kusal Perera c Dhawan b Kuldeep Yadav 34(28)
-
19:56 (IST)
OUT! Oshada Fernando tries to be too brave and has paid the price for it. Comes down the track against Kuldeep, who takes it away from the batsman on pitching. Easiest of jobs fot Pant behind the stumps as he dislodged the bails in no time. Third wicket for India. Oshada Fernando st Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 10(9)
-
19:40 (IST)
Bowled Emmmm! That is a dream wicket for any fast bowler. Saini bowls the yorker and he castles the stumps with that. Gunathilaka had no answer to that delivery. He tried to make room by clearing his front leg but missed to read the yorker. He has to go and Saini can celebrate. Gunathilaka b Navdeep Saini 20(21)
-
19:26 (IST)
OUT! First wicket for India, Sundar tosses it up and Fernandor was lured into it, he came down the track, tried to clear the mid off fielder but Saini placed there timed his jump well and caught the ball. Avishka Fernando c Navdeep Saini b Washington Sundar 22(16)
-
18:35 (IST)
Sri Lanka XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga(c)
-
18:35 (IST)
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
-
18:32 (IST)
Toss News: Virat Kohli wins toss and India will bowl first.
Navdeep Saini is the Player of the Match
Saini: The reason of doing well is I was back in the T20 team after such a long time, that's why I felt quite confident. Bowler must be confident, variations and all are important but the bowler must be confident to execute his plans. I preferred the wicket with the yorker, I carried it out better than my expectations. As I am playing with the white ball I am gaining confidence with the red ball as well and I have been practicing hard. When I had debuted in T20 I thought the pace would be enough for me but I have realised the importance of variations.
Virat Kohli, India captain: Very happy. Clinical performance. We have gone from strength to strength. It is about ticking the boxes regularly. Today was a good example of how we play. Very good sign for the team as we did not have Rohit. Brilliant he was Navdeep. He is getting more and more confident. Good to have Jasprit back as well. He is bowling with pace again. Prasidh Krishna is also a good option, we have enough fast bowling options keeping World Cup in mind. It is all about match ups when it comes to spin bowling as well. Beautiful surface. We bowled well. We kept getting wickets which did not allow them to get to 175 which is a par score here. KL went off from the start. You want to see guys stepping up and playing under pressure. Me going in at 4, I need to do that regularly too. I want to play at 3 and 4 both to figure out my game as well.
Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka captain: I thought we were lacking about 25 runs. We wanted 160 or so. The bowlers did a very good job. I think he (Udana) is our main bowler and just before bowling, he got injured. We have to give all the opportunities. Angie has got good experience. We will try to win the next game as it is important for the younger players also to get into winning way.
A professional display for India in this game, results in a comfortable victory. Actually, at the halfway stage the target seemed at least 25 runs below par. Nevertheless, in the run-chase, after Rahul got out, Dhawan should have stayed till the end and finished this off. Remember, he along with Rahul fighting for one available opener's slot in this Indian T20I team. From this point of view, both should consider this as a missed opportunity. Apart from that, it has been a clinical show for the hosts.
India win by seven wickets and 15 balls to spare. India lead the three match series 1-0.
Virat Kohli adds the finishing touch! He sends the short ball around his midriff flying over backward square leg boundary for a huge six with a scrumptious pull shot and that's that. India take unassailable lead in the series. Sri Lanka will have a lot to ponder over before the final T20I. India never really looked out of sorts during the chase. Professional win. KL Rahul set it up. Dhawan was a slightly rusty but got good amount of time in the middle. Shreyas Iyer played his part perfectly before holing out in what turned to be the final over of the match and Kohli as usual remained unbeaten to see India home.
OUT! Lahiru Kumara bowls a quick bumper and Shreyas Iyer doesn't hold back. He goes for the big pull but doesn't middle it. Finds the man in the deep. Won't affect the result but a wicket for Kumara to celebrate.
Shreyas Iyer c Shanaka b Lahiru Kumara 34(26)
After 17 overs,India 137/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 34 , Virat Kohli (C) 24)
No magic from Malinga a four and six from his over along with a couple of twos. India coasting towards the victory, as many as 16 runs taken from the over.
SIX! This time it is the quicker short ball from Malinga and Virat Kohli who wasn't it complete control of the pull shot that he ended up playing from over his head, made sure he played it a vacant region behind square what's more is that the ball just about managed to clear the ropes.
FOUR! Looks like Kohli knew exactly what Malinga was upto. He gets in line for the short ball on the middle stump and it was the slower delivery from Malinga, his opposite number waited for it to arrive, nudging it fine, beating the short fine leg to his right.
After 16 overs,India 121/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 33 , Virat Kohli (C) 9)
Massive over from India's POV. Before any sort of doubts crept in the chase but Shreyas Iyer has banished them with two fours and one gigantic six to take 17 runs from the over. After three good overs, Hasaranga taken to the cleaners.
SIX! My word this has gone so high and long! It has gone and hit the roof, over the third deck. What a sensational hit from Shreyas Iyer! Length ball on middle and Iyer has bludgeoned it out of sight.
FOUR! Didn't middle it but Iyer will still pick four for it. Outside off, just back of a length and turning away, Shreyas Iyer bends on his knees and drags it to wide long on boundary.
FOUR! Shreyas Iyer had to go for it and Hasaranga just provided the right delivery for Iyer to go downtown. In his arc and Iyer has pummelled. It almost carried all the way.
After 15 overs,India 104/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 18 , Virat Kohli (C) 7)
Shanaka to bowl his final over. Lots of change of pace across the six balls trying to keep the batsmen guessing and though the batsmen were never in any sort of problems he was successful in keep the runs down to five. India now need 39 runs from 30 balls. Shanaka finishes with figures of 4-0-26-0.
After 14 overs,India 99/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 16 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)
Lahiru Kumara is back into the attack to bowl his third over. Some extra zing in Kumara's delivery as he has Shreyas Iyer hopping early in the over. Two singles followed by a dot and a boundary was in the offing. Iyer gets his head down and hits one down the ground to get the scoreboard moving. Ducks under the short delivery off the final ball of the over.
FOUR! Shot! Shreyas Iyer goes back and across and hammers it straight down the ground. It was straight as a ramrod! Kumara puts up his hand in hope, umpire ducks for safety, clearing the way for the ball to head towards the straight boundary.
After 13 overs,India 93/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 11 , Virat Kohli (C) 3)
Malinga brings himself back into the attack. Malinga begins with a slower short ball and ends with a same delivery too but he tried a quick short ball and his signature yorker as well. Iyer and Kohli knew what would be thrown towards them as they ended up negotiating it comfortably. Five runs from the over. India need 50 runs off 42 balls. Malinga has one over left up his sleeve.
After 12 overs,India 88/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 8 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)
Another excellent over from the wrist-spinner, it was Hasaranga in the first place who took Sri Lanka over 140 and now he is turning it on with the ball. Dhawan heads for a shower while Virat Kohli walks out a usual loud cheer. The Indian captain is off the mark with a single. Three runs came from the over along with the wicket.
OUT! Loud shout for lbw against Dhawan but the umpire has turned it down and Malinga has opted to challenge it. Dhawan went for the sweep and missed it. No problems with the legality of the delivery. No spike on the UltraEdge and the pitching is in line, only marginally over half of the ball, the impact is in line in front of the leg stump and the ball holds its line as the ball-tracking suggests the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump. Three reds. Dhawan has to go.
Dhawan lbw b Hasaranga 32(29)
Finally something to cheer for Sri Lanka, two wickets in quick successions. Especially Rahul was threatening to finish this within 15-16 overs. Meanwhile, the Indian think-tank has rightly given a promotion to Iyer at No.3. Someone like him desperately needs some time in the middle. The skipper has come out at No. 4, much to the delight of the local fans.
After 11 overs,India 85/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 32 , Shreyas Iyer 6)
Shanaka returns to the attack. After four singles off the first five balls, Dhawan does manage to help himself with a boundary. Shanaka missed the chance to line up a decent over, releasing the pressure the Lankans were trying to built.
FOUR! Shanaka drops it short and at his medium pace, it was never really going to challenge Dhawan, who loves to play the pull. Gets into position and and pulls it to backward square leg fence.
After 10 overs,India 77/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 26 , Shreyas Iyer 4)
Successful over from Hasaranga and Lanka's point of view with the wicket of the dangerous KL Rahul. Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat at number three and he begins with a cut past point for two. Four singles exchanged between him and Dhawan in the remainder of the over. At the halfway mark India need 66 runs with nine wickets in hand.
OUT! KL Rahul is bowled by a very smart googly by Hasaranga. He just seems to have run out of patience with Sri Lankan bowlers keeping it quiet for the few overs. KLR skips down the pitch, looking for a big shot, but didn't quiet pick the wrong'un and played all over it. The ball turns enough to knock the off stump. Sri Lanka earn their first wicket.
Rahul b Hasaranga 45(32)
After 9 overs,India 71/0 ( KL Rahul 45 , Shikhar Dhawan 24)
In contrast to Rahul, his opening partner Dhawan isn't looking in the free flowing touch, he gloves his pull for two off the first ball before nailing it off third ball but finds the fielder in the deep and takes the single. However, Dhawan earns his first boundary that came after 21 balls courtesy a misfield from Malinga. Eight came from the over.
FOUR! Oops! That's gone through Malinga's hands. Dhawan bunts a drive towards mid off, where the Sri Lankan captain isn't able to get down in time and stop the ball. That's Dhawan's first boundary
After 8 overs,India 63/0 ( KL Rahul 44 , Shikhar Dhawan 17)
Another bowling change. Wanindu Hasaranga is into the attack with his leg spin. Very good start for the leggie. He, too, keeps changing his pace nicely to keep the batsmen in check. Just four from it. The run rate has gone over six but that will not bother the hosts.
After 7 overs,India 59/0 ( KL Rahul 42 , Shikhar Dhawan 15)
Dasun Shanaka is introduced in the attack. The field is spread out now but KLR continues to be busy as he moves around in his crease. Tidy stuff from Shanaka, only five runs from it.
After 6 overs,India 54/0 ( KL Rahul 38 , Shikhar Dhawan 14)
That's the first over of the chase in which the Lankans haven't conceded a boundary. Smart work from Dhananjaya to alter his pace. This series has been seen by many as a mano-a-mano between Dhawan and Rahul for the opener's slot, so with Rahul taken off rapidly, Dhawan tries to catch up, but ends up missing the ball, but fortunately for him Kusal misses to gather the delivery and complete a tough stumping chance. Five runs from it as India go past the 50-run mark. End of powerplay as well.
A steady start for the Indian openers in this run-chase, especially Rahul has played some crispy drives through the cover region. Dhawan at the other end is playing the second fiddle. No threat whatsoever from any of the Sri Lankan bowlers so far. Seems the ball is skidding onto the surface which means the dew has arrived.
After 5 overs,India 49/0 ( KL Rahul 35 , Shikhar Dhawan 13)
KL Rahul is simply galloping at the Holkar stadium in Indore. Two successive boundaries off Kumara's over. He copped one change of pace delivery in his ribs and is likely to pain but the opener looks good to continue. The required rate is already under run-a-ball.
FOUR! Kumara provides enough width for Rahul to go after tge delivery. It was in the air for a bit but very much in the gap.
FOUR! This time off the back foot from KLR. He is on top of the ball that was slightly back of a length and punches it on up through covers
After 4 overs,India 39/0 ( KL Rahul 27 , Shikhar Dhawan 12)
Spin deployed in the fourth over by Sri Lanka. Dhananjaya de Silva is called into the attack. Rahul is looking increasingly dangerous as he drives another delivery through covers for a boundary. However, KL Rahul's fantastic start isn't the worse of the things that seems to have come from the over as Isru Udana who put in dive at short third man endied up hurting his knee and hobbles off the field. Lanka are perhaps a bowler short already. India take 11 runs from the over.
FOUR! KL Rahul is hit the ground running. Threads the gap through the outside once again to collect another boundary.
After 3 overs,India 28/0 ( KL Rahul 18 , Shikhar Dhawan 10)
KL Rahul with two pristine punches through the covers to earn himself back-to-bacl boundaries, putting Malinga under pressure. A brace through mid wicket to end the over in which 12 runs came. This is a rapid start from India.
FOUR! Another check drive, this time didn't punch it as hard and gave the fielder a real tease, in face Avishka Fernando pulled it back as well but when he did it, his foot was in contact with the skirtings.
FOUR! KL Rahul with a gorgeous shot through the off side. Presenting the full face of the bat and punching it through covers. No chance for the fielder
After 2 overs,India 16/0 ( KL Rahul 7 , Shikhar Dhawan 9)
Kumara with a lot of pace in his first over but he is wayward too, no real problems for Dhawan and Rahul to deal with. They start India's innings with back-to-back eight-run overs.
FOUR! Too straight from Kumara and then Rahul plays the flick, even though the ball came from the inner half of the bat, it runs away to square leg fence for a boundary.
After 1 overs,India 8/0 ( KL Rahul 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 7)
KL Rahul is straightaway off the mark. Lasith Malinga keeps attacking Shikhar Dhawan's toes with his trademark yorker, that swings and dips in to the left hander. The southpaw was upto the task as well, keeping those swirling deliveries out. It was turning out to be good over until Dhawan decided to take a quick single and mid off fielder takes a shy at non-striker's end and misses, however, there is no one backing up, resulting in four bonus runs i.e. five runs of one ball.
India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Indore, Latest Updates: India win by seven wickets and 15 balls to spare. India lead the three match series 1-0.Virat Kohli adds the finishing touch! He sends the short ball around his midriff flying over backward square leg boundary for a huge six with a scrumptious pull shot and that's that. India take unassailable lead in the series. Sri Lanka will have a lot to ponder over before the final T20I. India never really looked out of sorts during the chase. Professional win. KL Rahul set it up. Dhawan was a slightly rusty but got good amount of time in the middle. Shreyas Iyer played his part perfectly before holing out in what turned to be the final over of the match and Kohli as usual remained unbeaten to see India home.
Preview: The India vs Sri Lanka series didn't get off to the best of starts after the first T20I in Guwahati was called off due to wet ground conditions.
It was the Assam Association's mismanagement that came under the scanner as they couldn't get the match started despite the rain stopping long back. The water seeped through the covers and entered the pitch which created damp patches and hence was deemed unfit for the match. In what ended as a tragicomedy, hairdryers and steam irons were used to dry the pitch and it became a butt of joke on social media.
The action now shifts to the Holkar Stadium in Indore for the 2nd T20I and both the teams will look to get off to a positive start. Sri Lanka will be more desperate to get onto the field as it provides them a good chance to test themselves against a formidable Indian side ahead of the T20 World Cup later in the year.
Jasprit Bumrah will have to wait for his return from a long injury lay-off and now all eyes will be on him as he gets back to action. Also under spotlight will be Shikhar Dhawan who's been plagued by injuries and looking to seal the opening spot amidst competition with KL Rahul who's been in good form. It's a chance for the likes of Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini to further establish their credentials in the pace department.
Sri Lanka have had an mixed last few months. They clean-swept Pakistan 3-0 in Pakistan and then suffered a 0-3 defeat against Australia away from home. They will be looking to get back to winning ways. They have never won a bilateral T20I series against India so they would look to turn a corner this time around.
Here's all you need to know about the 2nd T20I in Indore:
When is the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka?
The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on 7 January, 2020.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch online the match online?
The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson
Sri Lanka Team Players: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunatilleke, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasan Fernando, Wanidu Raja, Kasun Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Moonakan.
