India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Indore, Latest Updates: India win by seven wickets and 15 balls to spare. India lead the three match series 1-0.Virat Kohli adds the finishing touch! He sends the short ball around his midriff flying over backward square leg boundary for a huge six with a scrumptious pull shot and that's that. India take unassailable lead in the series. Sri Lanka will have a lot to ponder over before the final T20I. India never really looked out of sorts during the chase. Professional win. KL Rahul set it up. Dhawan was a slightly rusty but got good amount of time in the middle. Shreyas Iyer played his part perfectly before holing out in what turned to be the final over of the match and Kohli as usual remained unbeaten to see India home.

Preview: The India vs Sri Lanka series didn't get off to the best of starts after the first T20I in Guwahati was called off due to wet ground conditions.

It was the Assam Association's mismanagement that came under the scanner as they couldn't get the match started despite the rain stopping long back. The water seeped through the covers and entered the pitch which created damp patches and hence was deemed unfit for the match. In what ended as a tragicomedy, hairdryers and steam irons were used to dry the pitch and it became a butt of joke on social media.

The action now shifts to the Holkar Stadium in Indore for the 2nd T20I and both the teams will look to get off to a positive start. Sri Lanka will be more desperate to get onto the field as it provides them a good chance to test themselves against a formidable Indian side ahead of the T20 World Cup later in the year.

Jasprit Bumrah will have to wait for his return from a long injury lay-off and now all eyes will be on him as he gets back to action. Also under spotlight will be Shikhar Dhawan who's been plagued by injuries and looking to seal the opening spot amidst competition with KL Rahul who's been in good form. It's a chance for the likes of Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini to further establish their credentials in the pace department.

Sri Lanka have had an mixed last few months. They clean-swept Pakistan 3-0 in Pakistan and then suffered a 0-3 defeat against Australia away from home. They will be looking to get back to winning ways. They have never won a bilateral T20I series against India so they would look to turn a corner this time around.

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd T20I in Indore:

When is the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on 7 January, 2020.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson

Sri Lanka Team Players: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunatilleke, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasan Fernando, Wanidu Raja, Kasun Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Moonakan.