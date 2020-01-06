First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: 'Ground staff using life hacks on pitch', Twitter reacts to hair dryer, steam iron being used to dry Guwahati pitch

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowed due to rain and a damp pitch. Here's how the twitter reacted to the groundsmen using interesting techniques to dry the dampness of the pitch

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 06, 2020 11:03:47 IST

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain and a damp pitch. The rain in the afternoon affected the playing conditions and though it stopped before the start of the match, showers returned after the toss.

Eventually, the rain halted but ground conditions didn't permit the start of play. The water had trickled onto the pitch which was the biggest concern. The ground staff put in the hard work with super soppers and even used steam irons and hairdryers to dry the pitch but despite doing their best, the pitch condition didn't improve. The cut off for a five-over shootout was 9.46 pm and once the deadline was passed, the umpires called off the match much to the disappointment of the packed crowd. The incident received a lot of criticism as well.

Earlier at the toss, Virat Kohli won the call and decided to bowl first. Jasprit Bumrah was supposed to play his first match after returning from injury.

Here's how the Twitter reacted to the groundsmen using interesting techniques to dry the dampness of the pitch:

Ground staff using life hacks

The Association's mismanagement received a lot of criticism as well

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 11:03:47 IST

Tags : Cricket, Guwahati, India Vs Sri Lanka, Indian Cricket Team, Jasprit Bumrah, Rain, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, Super Soppers, t20 Cricket, Virat Kohli

