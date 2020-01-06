The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain and a damp pitch. The rain in the afternoon affected the playing conditions and though it stopped before the start of the match, showers returned after the toss.

Eventually, the rain halted but ground conditions didn't permit the start of play. The water had trickled onto the pitch which was the biggest concern. The ground staff put in the hard work with super soppers and even used steam irons and hairdryers to dry the pitch but despite doing their best, the pitch condition didn't improve. The cut off for a five-over shootout was 9.46 pm and once the deadline was passed, the umpires called off the match much to the disappointment of the packed crowd. The incident received a lot of criticism as well.

Earlier at the toss, Virat Kohli won the call and decided to bowl first. Jasprit Bumrah was supposed to play his first match after returning from injury.

Here's how the Twitter reacted to the groundsmen using interesting techniques to dry the dampness of the pitch:

BCCI the giant of International Cricket when it comes to money... Still uses a hair dryer to dry a ground in India...#INDvSL @BCCI pic.twitter.com/coHIuQohRu — Manju J (@ManjuJovin) January 5, 2020

Ground staff using life hacks

Why are the ground staff using life hacks on the pitch 😂 #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/h2UIfMCkUK — Abhyudaya Mohan (@AbhyudayaMohan) January 5, 2020

You vs the guy she told you not to worry about#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/qbTys4DmuK — Sakun Sankalana (@Sakun_SD) January 5, 2020

#INDvsSL

Me trying to cover my whole syllabus a day before exam - pic.twitter.com/hbQDFjsdee — RAHUL TYAGI 🇮🇳🔱 (@rahulastic) January 5, 2020

The drier came out for a bit 😂😂#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/pCsLdjjbB0 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) January 5, 2020

Sri Lanka Cricket might not be rich but are rich in covering entire ground during rain, our magnificent ground staff arguably the best in world make sure the ground ready as soon as the rain stops. Rich India's ground staff & the way covered ground poor👎 #INDvSL #1stT20I @ICC — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) January 5, 2020

The Association's mismanagement received a lot of criticism as well

Hopefully this won't happen again. #IndvsSL — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 5, 2020

This is nothing short of cheating. The richest board in the world which gives crores and cries to States for building infra cannot have holes in their covers for #rain to sleep into the pitch. Assam needs to be hauled up. @BCCI #INDvsSL — G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) January 5, 2020

Water seeping through the covers onto the main pitch is ridiculous #IndvsSL — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 5, 2020

Really feel for the fans. Came in huge numbers. Braved the rain and the cold. Stayed there for over 4 hours. And didn’t even get a glimpse of their stars in action. That’s when it didn’t rain after 8pm and the outfield was dry. #IndvSL #Guwahati — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 5, 2020

