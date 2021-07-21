Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: 'Great win by the boys', Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman and others congratulate Team India on series win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 21st, 2021
  • 0:12:26 IST

Colombo: India's No 8 batsman Deepak Chahar hit an unbeaten 69 as India edged out Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second one-day international to clinch the series on Tuesday.

India chased down their target of 276 with five balls to spare as Chahar recorded his maiden ODI fifty after the tourists, who took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, slipped to 193-7 in Colombo.

Chahar, who also took two wickets with his pace bowling to limit Sri Lanka to 275-9, was involved in an unbeaten 84-run eighth-wicket stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 19.

India's Deepak Chahar, right, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate their team's win over Sri Lanka. AP

India's Deepak Chahar, right, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate their team's win over Sri Lanka. AP

Suryakumar Yadav made 53 off 44 balls while Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets.

The final ODI is on Friday at the same venue.

Here some of the best reactions on twitter on India's win over Lankans:

The captain is super happy!

India are unbeaten in Sri Lanka since July 2012

Yuvraj is all praise for Team India!

What a turnaround!

That's some wordplay!

What a knock by Deepak Chahar!

How true this is!

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: July 21, 2021 00:12:26 IST

