India vs Sri Lanka: 'Great win by the boys', Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman and others congratulate Team India on series win

Colombo: India's No 8 batsman Deepak Chahar hit an unbeaten 69 as India edged out Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second one-day international to clinch the series on Tuesday.

India chased down their target of 276 with five balls to spare as Chahar recorded his maiden ODI fifty after the tourists, who took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, slipped to 193-7 in Colombo.

Chahar, who also took two wickets with his pace bowling to limit Sri Lanka to 275-9, was involved in an unbeaten 84-run eighth-wicket stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 19.

Suryakumar Yadav made 53 off 44 balls while Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets.

The final ODI is on Friday at the same venue.

Here some of the best reactions on twitter on India's win over Lankans:

The captain is super happy!

Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 20, 2021

India are unbeaten in Sri Lanka since July 2012

India have beaten SL in SL for the 10th consecutive ODI. Also as @MazherArshad pointed out India's 93rd win over SL in ODIs is the most number of wins by a team against any opponent. INDIA have not lost v SL in SL since July 2012 #SLvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 20, 2021

Yuvraj is all praise for Team India!

Wow ! Even some of our bench strength is good enough to beat an international side !! What a win lads 👏🏽🇮🇳 @deepak_chahar9 you can bat 👊🏽 @surya_14kumar got a find a place for this talent in top 11 !congratulations skipper @SDhawan25 #rahuldravid and the whole team #INDvSL — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 20, 2021

What a turnaround!

At 193/7, few would have given India a chance, but Deepak Chahar and Bhuvi have pulled off a remarkable win.

Good contributions from SuryaKumar Yadav and Krunal and a win to cherish. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/UKHrKOKnLV — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 20, 2021

That's some wordplay!

India B-Eat Sri Lanka 2-0. #SLvIND — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) July 20, 2021

What a knock by Deepak Chahar!

Fine win by India, thanks to Deepak Chahar with bat! Without his strokeful half century India were sunk which should be a lesson for Chahar’s profligate teammates & team management. With better talent and stronger self belief Sri Lanka could have won easily — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 20, 2021

How true this is!

Bat deep. The modern mantra of white ball cricket. Bat deep and keep going for it — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 20, 2021

With inputs from AFP