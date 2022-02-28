India vs Sri Lanka: 'Glorious start to Rohit Sharma's captaincy', Twitter lauds hosts for 3-0 sweep

India completed their 12th consecutive T20I win after defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third match to register a 3-0 clean sweep in Dharamsala on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten 73 off 45 balls to lead the Indian team towards victory.

Chasing 147 in the final match of the 3-match series, India lost captain Rohit Sharma early in the chase. Sanju Samson and Iyer got the scoreboard ticking before the former fell. Deepak Hooda then joined Iyer to take India to a good position. At 89/3 in 11 overs, it was Shreyas Iyer’s third consecutive fifty which helped India take ascendancy. Iyer finished the match with great support from Ravindra Jadeja, who remained unbeaten with 22 from 15 balls. The duo added 45 runs together, taking India home in 16.5 overs.

Shreyas Iyer became the fourth Indian batter to hit a third consecutive half-centuries in T20Is. The first Indian to achieve this milestone was Virat Kohli, followed by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

For his stunning performance in the series, Iyer was awarded Player of the Series. He also got the Player of the Match award.

On the bowling side, Avesh Khan picked two wickets whereas Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi chipped in with a wicket each.

The cricket fraternity and fans of the Indian team went into a frenzy after Iyer’s brilliant batting and India’s clean sweep against Sri Lanka. Twitter was filled with congratulatory messages from all over.

Let us take a look at a few reactions:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India lauded the team for its victory.

That's that from the final T20I.#TeamIndia win by 6 wickets to complete a clean sweep 3-0 against Sri Lanka. Scorecard - https://t.co/gD2UmwjsDF #INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/er1AQY6FmL — BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2022



India’s former cricketer, all-rounder Irfan Pathan also took to twitter and congratulated the Men in Blue for their series win.

One batter less still chasing the score easily. Well done team India,another series win 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 27, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer chose to display his humorous side by sharing a meme about Iyer’s wonderful batting.

Former cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh mentioned India’s winning streak of 12 matches and lauded the performance of Sharma and Iyer in the brilliant series win.

A winning streak of 12 matches! Icing on the cake for #RohitSharma and his team! Shreyas Iyer has been absolutely brilliant in this series. #CricketTwitter #INDvSL — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 27, 2022

Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel praised Sheryas Iyer for his unbeaten knock and cheered the Indian team on winning against Sri Lanka.

One can now see a clear template for T20 batting in this Indian team. Kudos to Shreyas Iyer who has been keeping the tradition of no.3 playing a big and unbeaten knock in white ball. #CricketTwitter #INDvsSL — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) February 27, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath used a reference from Tamil cinema and said the Indian team in T20s was equal to ‘Valimai’, which means ‘power’.

One word to describe this Indian Team in T20's - #Valimai — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 27, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Vinay Kumar too joined in to laud India for its win.

Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the series 3-0. It’s great to see someone taking that extra responsibility and finishing the game for the team. Kudos to #ShreyasIyer on his phenomenal performance. #INDvSL #Champions — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 27, 2022

Many fans also praised Indian cricketers for their outstanding performance:

Both Shreyas Iyer & Suryakumar Yadav should be a part of the T20 side.

Not one, both together 🇮🇳⚡️#CricketTwitter #INDvSL — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) February 27, 2022

Shreyas Iyer has scored 204 runs in the 3-match T20I series v SL. That's the most scored by an Indian in a 3-match T20I series. Suryakumar Yadav in WI T20 series & Shreyas v SL T20 series were exceptional #INDvSL — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 27, 2022

Thumping win. Sri Lanka hardly in game after scoring 146. Shreyas’s scintillating knock made it easy peasy for India. Glorious start to Rohit Sharma’s captaincy - 3 successive clean sweeps. With most players in form, problem for him, Dravid & selectors is which players to retain! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 27, 2022