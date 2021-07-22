India vs Sri Lanka: Deepak Chahar's father reveals moment when pacer regretted calling himself an all-rounder

India bowler Deepak Chahar did wonders with the bat in the second Sri Lanka-India ODI in Colombo. While he picked up a couple of wickets in the Lankan innings, he also scripted an unbeaten 69 to take India over the finish line with three wickets to spare.

Along with Hardik Pandya, who is still in the process of recovery, Chahar will now be seen as someone who can help in the batting line.

Post his unbeaten knock of 69 against Sri Lanka, the 28-year-old bowler had once regretted calling himself an all-rounder, revealed his father Lokander Chahar.

Talking about the IPL 2018 auction where Deepak was bagged for 80 lakh by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while his brother Rahul Chahar was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 1.9 crore, father Lokander Chahar told the Times of India, “Humari galti thi (It was our fault). Deepak had filled the form as an all-rounder. The all-rounder category came late in the day. Rahul went as a bowler. Rahul’s name came early in the auction. Deepak came later. By the time Deepak’s name was called, teams had exhausted a lot of the money, otherwise, Deepak would have got more than Rs 2 crores”.

Commenting further, Lokander claimed that he knew Rahul will draw big bids or offers. Also, it was not a big surprise for the Chahar family.

Lokander, who also coached both his sons in their younger days, asserted that Deepak knows he can be a one-dimensional cricketer.

So far, Deepak has played some decent knocks during various matches. While playing for CSK in an IPL match against Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings), he came into bat at number six, where he scored 39 from 20 balls.

Talking about his bowling capability, Deepak’s father said that his bowling is a lot slower. If Deepak works on his bowling spell, he will perform better at least 130 km/hr, Lokander believes.