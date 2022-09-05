India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup: Dubai weather update for IND vs SL

India lost their first match of the Super Four against Pakistan in a last-over thriller on Sunday. The Men in Blue will now take on Sri Lanka at the same venue and this is a must-win one for Rohit Sharma and team.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are coming after acing a chase against Afghanistan and are riding a wave of momentum. While their bowling is a concern, their batting has been brilliant in their last two matches. They will put the young Indian bowling attack under a lot of pressure.

The biggest positive for India in this tournament has been the form of Virat Kohli – the former India captain has led the batting charts so far. The openers in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were off to a flying start against Pakistan and they need to carry on with the same momentum against Sri Lanka.

In the last match between India and Pakistan, the surface at Dubai was an excellent one for batting. However, the captain winning the toss would still want to bowl first as has been the trend all through the tournament so far.

While India’s bowling looks to be a concern, Sri Lanka have their own problems as far as their young bowling attack is concerned. This could well be a shootout between two batting orders.

Weather Update:

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup will be played at Dubai International Stadium. The weather conditions will be mostly clear during the contest. There is no chance of rain during this important Super 4 clash. The temperature will be oppressive and will range between 30 and 39 degrees Celsius during the match. The wind speed can go around 15-25 km/h.

Probable Playing 11s:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka