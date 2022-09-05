India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their next Super-4 stage of the Asia Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to bounce back after their last-over loss to Pakistan and would want this win to stay in contention to make it to the final.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be a side riding high on momentum after their win over Afghanistan in their last Super Four match. As far as records are concerned, India have not lost a single T20I to Sri Lanka in 2022 and would want to be better with the ball in this game against Sri Lanka. Their openers and Virat Kohli were excellent with the bat in the match against Pakistan and now, the middle order will need to stand up and give an account of themselves in this match.

Sri Lanka have found good form with the bat as they chased down totals in excess of 175 on both occasions. Their batting has been good with the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis finding form and consistency.

For India, their bowling was largely on point against Pakistan, but they will be disappointed with the performance of Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder was not able to get off the mark in the first innings and conceded runs at over 10 runs an over.

India vs Sri Lanka Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

Predicted Playing 11s:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka