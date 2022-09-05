India will face Sri Lanka in a do-or-die contest on Tuesday after getting a bit of thrashing from Pakistan. Though India fought well against their fiercest rivals, they went down towards the end with some ominous death bowling.

Sri Lanka will be high on confidence after winning their first Super four match and also defeating Bangladesh in a nail-biting thriller.

India will have several questions to answer and will look to strengthen the team combination that failed on Sunday. Their bowling will also be required to be re-kindled. However, Virat Kohli getting back to form and the swashbuckling start from their openers will give them a lot of positives.

For Sri Lanka, their middle order has been standing up to the occasion every time needed and will depend a lot on them against India as well.

While India are on a cliffhanger, Sri Lanka will love to ride on their luck as a win here will have a foot and a half in the Asia Cup final.

When will India vs Sri Lanka be played in the Asia Cup?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be played on 6 September, Tuesday.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match start?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will start at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka be played in the Asia Cup?

India vs Sri Lanka will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

How can I watch India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match LIVE?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and live streamed on the Hotstar app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.