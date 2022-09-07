India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Twitter slams Men in Blue after back-to-back losses in Super Four

India suffered a sixth wicket loss against Sri Lanka as the Asia Cup 2022 favourites slump to their second consecutive defeat of the Super Four stages in Dubai on Tuesday. India earlier suffered a five-wicket loss to Pakistan on Sunday.

India had two highlight performances on the day in captain Rohit Sharma’s 41-ball 72 with the bat and Yuzvendra Chahal’s 3/34 in the second innings. Openers Kusal Mendis (57) and Pathum Nissanka (52) constructed the base for the 174-run chase before Dashun Shanaka (33*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25*) ensured Sri Lanka win. Earlier, Dilshan Madushanka (3/24), Chamika Karunaratne (2/27) and Shanaka (2/26) were the pick among bowlers for the winning side.

Following two losses, the Indian team had to suffer the ire of the fans on social media as Twitter slammed the lacklustre show.

India has a lot of concerns to address and they will be very disappointed with this result. Many areas to improve on before the World Cup. A special effort by Sri Lanka though. #IndvsSL — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 6, 2022

India have been short of fire in the end-overs. No fangs. It is a concern — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 6, 2022

Tough one to accept that India lost against @OfficialSLC but fact is that Sri Lanka played some brilliant cricket to show they were a better side tonight.. disappointed with our result .. Hmmmmmmm #AsiaCup #INDvsSL @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 6, 2022

BCCI will announce another IPL during the World Cup. Top overseas players will turn up. Dhawan will lead India, and win the WC.#IndvsSL — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 6, 2022

Kya matlab IND v PAK 3-match series complete nahi hoga. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 6, 2022

If Pakistan beat Afghanistan tomorrow, India is out of Asia Cup 2022. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 6, 2022

We are not even in the Top 3 teams in Asia. — Manya (@CSKian716) September 6, 2022

Again Choked in a Big Tournament!

Just Winning Bilaterals won't make a team great! Now Almost out of Asia Cup #INDvsSL — (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 6, 2022

Bhuvi might as well hold up a neon sign above his head before each ball saying ‘full, outside off’. Ridiculous over. Game over. Tournament over. #INDvSL #INDvsSL #AsiaCup2022 — Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) September 6, 2022

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not a death bowler

Admit or die.#INDvsSL — King Kong (@Rohitian99) September 6, 2022

