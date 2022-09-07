Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Cricket
  • News
  India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Twitter slams Men in Blue after back-to-back losses in Super Four

Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Twitter slams Men in Blue after back-to-back losses in Super Four

Following two losses, the Indian team had to suffer the ire of the fans on social media as Twitter slammed the lacklustre show in Asia Cup 2022.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Twitter slams Men in Blue after back-to-back losses in Super Four

Rohit Sharma (left) and Arshdeep Singh react during India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match of Asia Cup in Dubai on Tuesday. AP

India suffered a sixth wicket loss against Sri Lanka as the Asia Cup 2022 favourites slump to their second consecutive defeat of the Super Four stages in Dubai on Tuesday. India earlier suffered a five-wicket loss to Pakistan on Sunday.

India had two highlight performances on the day in captain Rohit Sharma’s 41-ball 72 with the bat and Yuzvendra Chahal’s 3/34 in the second innings. Openers Kusal Mendis (57) and Pathum Nissanka (52) constructed the base for the 174-run chase before Dashun Shanaka (33*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25*) ensured Sri Lanka win. Earlier, Dilshan Madushanka (3/24), Chamika Karunaratne (2/27) and Shanaka (2/26) were the pick among bowlers for the winning side.

Following two losses, the Indian team had to suffer the ire of the fans on social media as Twitter slammed the lacklustre show.

Updated Date: September 07, 2022 01:51:06 IST

