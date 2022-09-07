India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 stat attack: Rohit goes past Tendulkar, Chahal enters 200 club

Team India suffered a second last-over heartbreak inside three days, this time at the hands of Sri Lanka who virtually handed the defending Asia Cup champions a knockout punch with a six-wicket victory.

For a second game running, India failed to hold its nerves in the death overs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again proved expensive in the penultimate over and left Arshdeep Singh with far too little to defend. And much like Pakistan, Sri Lanka clinched the game with a ball to spare.

The second defeat in as many matches has left on the verge of exit from the competition, which will get officially confirmed should Pakistan beat either Afghanistan or Sri Lanka in its remaining games. The Men in Blue had progressed to the Super Four stage of the tournament with two wins in as many games, but their campaign has gone downhill ever since.

Read: Repeat of poor batting, bowling performances leave India with nothing to show

It wasn’t all gloomy for the Indians on Tuesday though. Skipper Rohit Sharma bounced back to form with a scintillating 72 off 41 balls, breaking a few records along the way.

Here are some of the records broken and milestones achieved during the match:

— Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to score 1,000 runs in Asia Cup, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s (971) record for the highest run-getter among Indian batters at the Asia Cup.

— Rohit (1,016) is currently third in the all-time run-scorer’s list in the Asia Cup, behind Sri Lankan greats Sanath Jayasuriya (1,220) and Kumar Sangakkara (1,070).

— Rohit also struck four sixes during his knock of 72, taking his Asia Cup tally of sixes to 29 — three more than former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who had held the record for most sixes in the tournament until this match.

— Yuzvendra Chahal (3/34) became the latest Indian cricketer to collect 200 international wickets, achieving the feat with the dismissal of Charith Asalanka in the 12th over.

— Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck by Dilshan Madushanka — the first time he failed to cross 25 against the side in a T20I.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.