India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022: IND vs SL Head-to-Head Records and Stats

After their loss to Pakistan in their first Super 4 game, India need to win their remaining fixtures against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The one big positive for India in the match against Pakistan was the form of Virat Kohli. Now that Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out from the tournament due to injury, India will need more consistency from the middle order and this includes the batting prowess of Hardik Pandya.

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have found good momentum leading into this match as they have chased down totals in excess of 175 in consecutive matches. Kusal Mendis has found form and the lower order has been contributing with crucial runs.

If the pitch and conditions are anything to go by, the captain winning the toss will once again field first. In the India vs Pakistan match, there was great bounce and carry on the pitch and if this remains the trend we can expect another high-scoring match.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 25

India: 17

Sri Lanka: 7

Tied: 0

No Result: 1

India vs Sri Lanka Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala on 27 February 2022.

Last 5 T20I Results:

India won by 6 wickets.

India won by 7 wickets.

India won by 62 runs.

Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets.

Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets.

Probable Playing 11s:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, R Ashwin

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka