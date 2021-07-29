India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch the final match of series

Sri Lanka kept the T20I series alive after winning the second match by four wickets against a depleted Indian side and they will to maintain the momentum in the third T20I on Thursday.

India were playing only five batsman on Wednesday after as many as nine players missed the second T20I due to Krunal Pandya being tested positive for COVID-19.

Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar and K Gowtham were identified as close contacts of Krunal. Although all eight players tested negative for COVID-19, the team management decided against playing them. They will also miss the decider on Thursday.

Five reserve bowlers who were taken to Sri Lanka are now part of the squad. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid will hope to select the same XI for the third T20I but Navdeep Saini's shoulder injury added to their headaches. If Saini is not fit then one among Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh will take his place.

Here's all you need to know about the third and final T20I:

When will third Sri Lanka vs India T20I be played?

The third Sri Lanka vs India T20I will be played on Thursday, 29 July, 2021.

Where will the third T20I be played?

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and India will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the third T20I begin?

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and India will begin at 8 pm IST with the toss is set to take place at 7.30 pm.

How can I watch the game?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs India second T20I on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.