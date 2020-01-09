India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs SL in Pune Match Live Telecast Online
After winning the second T20I by seven wickets, India will now look to seal the series when they face Sri Lanka in the final match of the series in Pune on Friday.
After winning the second T20I by seven wickets, Virat Kohli's team will now look to seal the series when they face Sri Lanka in the final match of the series in Pune on Friday.
Virat Kohli and Lasith Malinga pose with the trophy. Sportzpics
Sri Lanka, led by pacer Lasith Malinga, didn't quite turn up in the previous match. Batting first at Indore, the Lankans ended up scoring only 142 runs in the 20 overs, losing nine wickets in the process. Their bowling attack also failed to impress as Indians chased down the target with 15 balls to spare.
Ahead of the last match, Kohli and the team management will be tempted to test their bench strength. The likes of Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson have been warming the bench for a long time and it shouldn't come as a surprise if Kohli features them in the playing XI. Samson hasn't played even once since he made his comeback in the Bangladesh series.
India's bowling department looks sorted with pacers Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini taking the responsibility and delivering in the last match. Jasprit Bumrah made his return from injury in this series, but for him, things didn't go as per plans in Indore. He ended up conceding 32 runs in his four overs. Kohli will be hoping that his premier strike bowler gets back to his best in Pune.
The visitors will have their task cut out in the final match. The difference in quality between both the team is telling and on top of that, they have lost all-rounder Isuru Udana to injury. Malinga has to lead from the front and make sure his team puts up a decent performance.
The first T20I in Guwahati was abandoned due to rain.
Here's all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I:
When is the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka?
The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on 10 January, 2020.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
What time does the match begin?
The match will begin at 7 pm IST with toss taking place at 6.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka third T20I?
The match will be shown on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch online the match online?
The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.
Sri Lanka Team Players: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunatilleke, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasan Fernando, Wanidu Raja, Kasun Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Moonakan.
Updated Date:
Jan 09, 2020 14:09:14 IST
