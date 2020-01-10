India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I at Pune, Latest Updates: Team India have been in dominant form in the shortest version of the game and they would aim to maintain their winning run by clinching the match and with it the series. Sri Lanka, led by Lasith Malinga, have their task cut out. They couldn't compete in the second T20I, which resulted in a seven-wicket loss. India are favourites for this match but cricket is a game of uncertainties so we can never be sure of the result.

Preview: After winning the second T20I by seven wickets, Virat Kohli's team will now look to seal the series when they face Sri Lanka in the final match of the series in Pune on Friday.

Sri Lanka, led by pacer Lasith Malinga, didn't quite turn up in the previous match. Batting first at Indore, the Lankans ended up scoring only 142 runs in the 20 overs, losing nine wickets in the process. Their bowling attack also failed to impress as Indians chased down the target with 15 balls to spare.

Ahead of the last match, Kohli and the team management will be tempted to test their bench strength. The likes of Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson have been warming the bench for a long time and it shouldn't come as a surprise if Kohli features them in the playing XI. Samson hasn't played even once since he made his comeback in the Bangladesh series.

India's bowling department looks sorted with pacers Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini taking the responsibility and delivering in the last match. Jasprit Bumrah made his return from injury in this series, but for him, things didn't go as per plans in Indore. He ended up conceding 32 runs in his four overs. Kohli will be hoping that his premier strike bowler gets back to his best in Pune.

The visitors will have their task cut out in the final match. The difference in quality between both the team is telling and on top of that, they have lost all-rounder Isuru Udana to injury. Malinga has to lead from the front and make sure his team puts up a decent performance.

The first T20I in Guwahati was abandoned due to rain.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka Team Players: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunatilleke, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasan Fernando, Wanidu Raja, Kasun Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Moonakan.