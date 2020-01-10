-
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I at Pune: Virat Kohli and Co clinch series with 78-run win
Date: Friday, 10 January, 2020 22:56 IST
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Sri Lanka in India 3 T20I Series 2020 3rd T20I Match Result India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
Highlights
-
22:39 (IST)
Navdeep Saini: I used to find it very different to bowl with the white ball as I was only bowling with red ball but I am feeling better now. My bowling partners also help me with suggestions and ideas. Speed is natural to me but now I am paying attention to my diet, eating and sleeping, training.
-
22:37 (IST)
Navdeep Saini is the Man of the Series
-
22:36 (IST)
Shardul Thakur is the Man of the Match for taking two wickets and making unbeaten 22 runs
-
22:33 (IST)
Lasith Malinga, losing captain: Out top-four batsmen got out very early, we had a recovery in the middle but by then it was too late. We need to learn to handle situations better. We have to back our players and try to get most out of them. All teams are using wrist spinners so we have Sandakan and Hasaranga. Which is good.
-
22:10 (IST)
It's all over!
Saini finishes the proceedings as Malinga top edges his shot to mid-off fielder.
India win the match by 78 runs and take the series 2-0.
A brilliant performance from the home team.
-
22:08 (IST)
Pace and bounce from Saini as Dhananjaya cuts it away straight to third-man fielder. Top class knock but not enough to take his team home. Dhananjaya de Silva c Bumrah b Navdeep Saini 57(36).
-
22:04 (IST)
Stumped!
Sandakan walks back to the pavilion after scoring just 1. Well bowled, Sundar. Sandakan st Samson b Washington Sundar 1(2).
-
21:59 (IST)
RUN OUT!
Yuzvender Chahal is all smiles after he hits the stumps from mid-off. Another terrible running between the wickets from Sri Lanka. Hasaranga run out (Chahal) 0(2).
-
21:20 (IST)
YORKED!
Kusal Perera has no answer to Saini's terrific delivery. Stumps are shattered as Perera walks back to the pavilion. Kusal Perera b Navdeep Saini 7(10).
-
21:10 (IST)
RUN OUT!
Terrible misunderstanding between the batsmen led to Oshado Fernando's dismissal. Direct hit is not needed as Manish Pandey runs down to the wicket from point and disturbs the wicket. Oshada Fernando run out (Manish Pandey) 2(5).
-
21:00 (IST)
GONE!
Avishka Fernando goes for the off-side drive but finds the point fielder. Shardul gets his revenge for the six. Avishka Fernando c Shreyas Iyer b SN Thakur 9(7).
-
20:56 (IST)
First breakthrough for India!
Short from Bumrah as Gunathilaka goes for the pull but doesn't get the timing and hits the ball straight to mid-on fielder. Gunathilaka c Washington Sundar b Bumrah 1(2).
-
20:29 (IST)
OUT! Washington Sundar c Sandakan b Lahiru Kumara 0(1)
Washington gets out on the first ball and he cannot believe it. His thinking was right but the execution was not. Short ball and Washington went for a cut shot over the slip fielder, it went a bit squarer and third man fielder took it.
-
20:27 (IST)
OUT! Kohli run out (Gunathilaka/Kusal Perera) 26(17)
This was poor judgement by Kohli. He is quick between wickets but there was no second run there. He played the flick shot to backward square leg area and pushed hard for a double but he was never going to make it in time.
-
20:07 (IST)
OUT! Shreyas Iyer c and b Sandakan 4(2)
Soft dismissal this. It was a slower delivery, wrong'un. Iyer wanted to play it on leg but the bat closed down quickly giving a catch to the bowler.
-
20:04 (IST)
OUT! Rahul st Kusal Perera b Sandakan 54(36)
Rahul has been foxed by a googly. The ball turned away from the bastman as Rahul wanted to play the drive on off but he got stretched as the ball got away and bails were whipped off.
-
20:03 (IST)
FIFTY! Rahul plays a sweep shot to long leg, adds two runs and completes his fifty. He has been in a great form and he continues to do well for India.
-
20:00 (IST)
OUT! Samson lbw b Hasaranga 6(2)
Samson's stay at the crease was quite short. He was fooled by the googly from Hasaranga, who trapped the batsman, made a loud appeal and got the decision in his favour. Samson discussed with Rahul but decided against taking the review.
-
19:54 (IST)
OUT! Dhawan c Gunathilaka b Sandakan 52(36)
Finally a wicket for Sri Lanka and opening partnership is broken. Dhawan gets out trying to push the tempo. Went for a swipe shot but failed to get the distance and Gunathilaka made no mistake at the deep midwicket position.
-
19:52 (IST)
FIFTY! Very good innings for Dhawan under pressure. The half-century has come off just 34 deliveries. He had a slow start but with time he has taken control of the proceedings out there.
-
18:42 (IST)
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Lahiru Kumara
-
18:37 (IST)
India: Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
-
18:37 (IST)
Virat Kohli: We wanted to bat first in any case as we want to do something different today. Trend is going towards team batting second. You can't go into the match thinking you can only do well when you chase. We want to embrace difficult things.
-
18:36 (IST)
Three changes for India: Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal come in for Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav.
-
18:34 (IST)
Lasith Malinga: We will bowl first as there might be dew in second innings. Our top-four batsmen need to get big runs. Two changes for us. Angelo and Sandakan come in.
-
18:31 (IST)
TOSS: Lasith Malinga makes the right call and Sri Lanka will bowl first in 3rd T20I.
-
18:23 (IST)
Pitch report: "Looks like a good pitch. The tinge of green will help the ball to come onto the bat. We will have a lot of boundaries, lot of runs. New ball bowlers will have some support if they bowl in good areas," says Sunil Gavaskar.
That's all we have for now. Hope you've enjoyed our coverage of the match. India once again showed their dominance and captain Kohli will be very happy with how things are panning out for the team ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.
We will be back again for the ODI series against Australia. Do join us then. Thank you and goodbye!
Virat Kohli: "Good start to this year. We started on the right track. Two clinical performances so very happy. We saw guys who can turn up for the team and do the job for us. (Very Happy) with batting first and setting totals. All three (Dhawan, Rohit and Rahul) are pretty strong players. It's all about a team game. I don't endorse this idea of putting people in the team against each other."
Navdeep Saini: I used to find it very different to bowl with the white ball as I was only bowling with red ball but I am feeling better now. My bowling partners also help me with suggestions and ideas. Speed is natural to me but now I am paying attention to my diet, eating and sleeping, training.
Shardul Thakur is the Man of the Match for taking two wickets and making unbeaten 22 runs
Shardul Thakur: "I believe I have the ability (to bat) and I've been practising well. The idea is that if I can contribute runs at number 8, it'll be good for the team. With my action, I can bowl good outswingers, so initially the idea is to swing the ball."
Lasith Malinga, losing captain: Out top-four batsmen got out very early, we had a recovery in the middle but by then it was too late. We need to learn to handle situations better. We have to back our players and try to get most out of them. All teams are using wrist spinners so we have Sandakan and Hasaranga. Which is good.
Game, set and match for India. Another completely professional performance, another T20I series win for India. Think the bowling efforts of Saini and Thakur have been the major takeaways for the hosts from this series. Also with both Rahul and Shikhar scoring runs at the top, the team management will now have a healthy headache when Rohit will comeback in the upcoming five-T20I series in New Zealand.
It's all over!
Saini finishes the proceedings as Malinga top edges his shot to mid-off fielder.
India win the match by 78 runs and take the series 2-0.
A brilliant performance from the home team.
Pace and bounce from Saini as Dhananjaya cuts it away straight to third-man fielder. Top class knock but not enough to take his team home. Dhananjaya de Silva c Bumrah b Navdeep Saini 57(36).
Yorker length from Saini and Dhananjaya does well to flick it past deep square leg fielder.
In the last game, on couple of occasions, Kuldeep after getting hit, held his composure and got important scalps for his team. But tonight under same circumstances, Chahal failed to lift his game. Perhaps, the Indian think-tank should take a note of this and work on this as in the upcoming World T20, both these wrist-spinners will be India's key weapons on those big Australian grounds.
After 15 overs,Sri Lanka 118/8 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 53 , )
Dhananjaya scores his half-century but it has come on a lost cause. Just two wickets needed for India to win the match and the series. Sundar finishes his quota of overs, giving away 37 runs and picking two wickets.
Stumped!
Sandakan walks back to the pavilion after scoring just 1. Well bowled, Sundar. Sandakan st Samson b Washington Sundar 1(2).
After 14 overs,Sri Lanka 111/7 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 47 , Lakshan Sandakan 0)
Yes, this match is done. Once the partnership between Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva was broken, it was always going to be an uphill task. Some terrible shots and equally pathetic running between the wickets from Sri Lanka. They don't deserve to win the game.
RUN OUT!
Yuzvender Chahal is all smiles after he hits the stumps from mid-off. Another terrible running between the wickets from Sri Lanka. Hasaranga run out (Chahal) 0(2).
GONE!
Shanaka goes for an ugly slog but gets the edge and the ball falls into the safe hand of bowler Shardul. Shanaka c and b SN Thakur 9(9).
After 13 overs,Sri Lanka 109/5 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 46 , Dasun Shanaka 9)
Chahal needs to be more smarter. He needs to be more consistent and should understand the batsman in front of him. Bowling short to players who can clear the boundaries with ease doesn't make much sense. 13 runs from the over.
Good effort from Manish Pandey to the pull the ball in but his feet touched the rope. Boundary for Dhananjaya de Silva.
After 12 overs,Sri Lanka 96/5 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 41 , Dasun Shanaka 1)
A good over from Sundar. He shows his ability once again with the wicket of Mathews. Anticipating another big hit, Sundar drags his length bit wide and that's why Mathews didn't get the timing right. A wicket and eight runs from the over.
Washington Sundar gets his man.
Mathews goes for another big hit but this time he didn't get the timing right and a good catch by Manish Pandey near the boundary. Mathews c Manish Pandey b Washington Sundar 31(20).
Sundar into the attack and he gets the treatement in the very first ball. Flat six from Mathews over long-on.
After 11 overs,Sri Lanka 88/4 ( Angelo Mathews 25 , Dhananjaya de Silva 40)
Saini is bowling with good pace but that's the fault he is committing here. He needs to vary his line and length and his pace as well to stop the run flow. 10 runs and a good yorker to end the over.
Nicely done by Dhananjaya. Using the pace, he hits the ball to third-man region for a four.
After 10 overs,Sri Lanka 78/4 ( Angelo Mathews 24 , Dhananjaya de Silva 31)
Mathews and Dhananjaya are targetting the spinners. Chahal is getting the ball to turn but he's not doing enough to beat the batsmen. Both batsmen can hit the ball and they need more of those shots in the remaining overs.
After 9 overs,Sri Lanka 67/4 ( Angelo Mathews 23 , Dhananjaya de Silva 21)
Costly over from Washington. Both Mathews and Dhananjaya realised that there's no other option but to go for runs. Washinton Sundar pays the price for not mixing his deliveries and concedes 19 runs.
Runs are coming for SL now. On the backfoot as Dhananjaya opens the face of the bat to beat the short third man fielder.
Slog sweep from Mathews and the ball travels to the crowd section behind the deep mid-wicket boundary.
After 8 overs,Sri Lanka 48/4 ( Angelo Mathews 10 , Dhananjaya de Silva 16)
Chahal comes back well after conceding the boundary in the first ball. He makes an effort to bowl close to the stumps and also getting the odd one to turn. A four and five singles to end the over.
After 7 overs,Sri Lanka 39/4 ( Angelo Mathews 8 , Dhananjaya de Silva 9)
Washngton Sundar comes into the attack. It's the usual over from the off-spinner. Not much turn but he bowls on the off-stump line, not giving much room to the batsmen. Just three runs from the over.
After 6 overs,Sri Lanka 35/4 ( Angelo Mathews 5 , Dhananjaya de Silva 8)
Dhananjaya is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a superb drive on the off-side. After taking the wicket in the first ball, Saini gives too much width to the batsman. He corrects his line in the final two deliveries but the last one is pitched short and results in a four.
YORKED!
Kusal Perera has no answer to Saini's terrific delivery. Stumps are shattered as Perera walks back to the pavilion. Kusal Perera b Navdeep Saini 7(10).
After 5 overs,Sri Lanka 26/3 ( Kusal Perera (W) 7 , Angelo Mathews 5)
Shardul bowls his second of the day. He's getting the ball to move but by not much. After conceding the four, Shardul comes back well to give away a single from two deliveries but then gives away a four in the final ball of the over.
Short this time from Shardul and Mathews comes down the track to smash the ball towards mid-wicket region for a boundary.
After 4 overs,Sri Lanka 15/3 ( Kusal Perera (W) 1 , Angelo Mathews 0)
Bumrah into the attack. The first ball is a full-toss and hits Perera's pads. The umpire gives it a not out but it doesn't matter because Fernando gets run-out in the same delivery. Angelo Mathews is the new batsman in and he plays out the rest of the deliveries. It's a maiden.
So the pressure of a 200 plus run chase is evident in the Sri Lankan camp as both their openers have got out early tried to force the pace. The dew is yet to have an impact on the ball and the Indian fast bowlers are getting some sideways movement.
RUN OUT!
Terrible misunderstanding between the batsmen led to Oshado Fernando's dismissal. Direct hit is not needed as Manish Pandey runs down to the wicket from point and disturbs the wicket. Oshada Fernando run out (Manish Pandey) 2(5).
After 3 overs,Sri Lanka 15/2 ( Kusal Perera (W) 1 , Oshada Fernando 2)
Navdeep Saini replaces Bumrah. Saini is getting the ball to swing and he has the pace too. The first one is a wide but Saini comes back well to beat the batsman with an away swinger in the next one. He sticks to bowling short in the over and gives away just three runs.
India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Pune, Latest Updates: Saini finishes the proceedings as Malinga top edges his shot to mid-off fielder. India win the match by 78 runs and take the series 2-0.
Preview: After winning the second T20I by seven wickets, Virat Kohli's team will now look to seal the series when they face Sri Lanka in the final match of the series in Pune on Friday.
Sri Lanka, led by pacer Lasith Malinga, didn't quite turn up in the previous match. Batting first at Indore, the Lankans ended up scoring only 142 runs in the 20 overs, losing nine wickets in the process. Their bowling attack also failed to impress as Indians chased down the target with 15 balls to spare.
Ahead of the last match, Kohli and the team management will be tempted to test their bench strength. The likes of Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson have been warming the bench for a long time and it shouldn't come as a surprise if Kohli features them in the playing XI. Samson hasn't played even once since he made his comeback in the Bangladesh series.
India's bowling department looks sorted with pacers Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini taking the responsibility and delivering in the last match. Jasprit Bumrah made his return from injury in this series, but for him, things didn't go as per plans in Indore. He ended up conceding 32 runs in his four overs. Kohli will be hoping that his premier strike bowler gets back to his best in Pune.
The visitors will have their task cut out in the final match. The difference in quality between both the team is telling and on top of that, they have lost all-rounder Isuru Udana to injury. Malinga has to lead from the front and make sure his team puts up a decent performance.
The first T20I in Guwahati was abandoned due to rain.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.
Sri Lanka Team Players: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunatilleke, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasan Fernando, Wanidu Raja, Kasun Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Moonakan.
