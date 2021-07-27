India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch rescheduled match

Seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar led a disciplined bowling performance as India hammered Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the opening Twenty20 international after a Covid scare at the stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 165 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 126 in 18.3 overs with Kumar returning figures of 4-22 in Colombo. India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Earlier skipper Shikhar Dhawan (46) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) guided India to 164-5 in 20 overs after being put into bat first.

Spinners Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, debutant Varun Chakravarthy and quick bowler Hardik Pandya took one wicket each.

A ground staffer at the R Premadasa Stadium tested positive for Covid-19 following a rapid antigen test, Sri Lanka Cricket said, before the hosts won the toss.

As a precaution, reporters and photographers were not allowed inside the 35,000 capacity ground where the white-ball series is being played.

Spectators were already barred from attending since the start of the three-match one-day series which India won 2-1.

The second T20I has been postponed by a day after Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced into a seven-day isolation, meaning he would miss the last two matches.

Here are all the details you need to know as far as the live coverage of the second T20I, in which the Indian team will hope to clinch the three-match series like they did in the one-dayers, is concerned:

When will the second Sri Lanka vs India T20I be played?

The second Sri Lanka vs India T20I will be played on Wednesday, 28 July, 2021.

Where will the second T20I be played?

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the second T20I begin?

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India will begin at 8 pm IST with the toss is set to take place at 7.30 pm.

How can I watch the game?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs India second T20I on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

With inputs from AFP