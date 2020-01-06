First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 1 Jan 05, 2020
OMA vs UAE
Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 1st T20I Jan 05, 2020
IND vs SL
Match Abandoned
SL in IND Jan 07, 2020
IND vs SL
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
IRE in WI Jan 07, 2020
WI vs IRE
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL live cricket score online

All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Indore.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 06, 2020 13:15:10 IST

The India vs Sri Lanka series didn't get off to the best of starts after the first T20I in Guwahati was called off due to wet ground conditions.

It was the Assam Association's mismanagement that came under the scanner as they couldn't get the match started despite the rain stopping long back. The water seeped through the covers and entered the pitch which created damp patches and hence was deemed unfit for the match. In what ended as a tragicomedy, hairdryers and steam irons were used to dry the pitch and it became a butt of joke on social media.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL live cricket score online

File image of India captain Virat Kohli. AP

The action now shifts to the Holkar Stadium in Indore for the 2nd T20I and both the teams will look to get off to a positive start. Sri Lanka will be more desperate to get onto the field as it provides them a good chance to test themselves against a formidable Indian side ahead of the T20 World Cup later in the year.

Jasprit Bumrah will have to wait for his return from a long injury lay-off and now all eyes will be on him as he gets back to action. Also under spotlight will be Shikhar Dhawan who's been plagued by injuries and looking to seal the opening spot amidst competition with KL Rahul who's been in good form. It's a chance for the likes of Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini to further establish their credentials in the pace department.

Sri Lanka have had an mixed last few months. They clean-swept Pakistan 3-0 in Pakistan and then suffered a 0-3 defeat against Australia away from home. They will be looking to get back to winning ways. They have never won a bilateral T20I series against India so they would look to turn a corner this time around.

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd T20I in Indore:

When is the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on 7 January, 2020.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:  Shikhar DhawanYuzvendra ChahalShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh Pant (wk), KL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavShardul ThakurJasprit Bumrah Navdeep SainiWashington SundarSanju Samson

Sri Lanka Team PlayersLasith Malinga (c), Danushka GunatillekeAvishka FernandoAngelo MathewsDasun ShanakaKusal PereraNiroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de SilvaIsuru UdanaBhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasan Fernando, Wanidu Raja, Kasun Lahiru KumaraKusal Mendis, Lakshan Moonakan.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 13:15:10 IST

Tags : 2nd t20i, Cricket, India, India Vs Sri Lanka, India Vs Sri Lanka 2020, India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd t20i Live Streaming, Indore, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Live Streaming, Live Updates, Shikhar Dhawan, Sports, Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all