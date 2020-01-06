India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Indore weather update: No rain expected amidst cool climate at Holkar Stadium
Here's the weather report for the second T20I of three-match series between India and Sri Lanka in Indore.
With the T20 World Cup in Australia fast approaching, India missed out on a golden opportunity in the first T20I to fine tune their squad as the Guwahati match was abandoned due to wet patches on the pitch. It was a disappointing end to the three-match series opener against Sri Lanka as naive groundsmen of the Assam Cricket Association forced abandonment.
India's first match in Guwahati was called off due to wet patches on the pitch. AP
Assam had been under turmoil recently due to the protests following the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament, however, despite all the issues, Guwahati got ready to the host the 20-over match. But what welcomed the two sides in the North East city was rain on Sunday. Though rain stopped before the match, it made a brief return after the toss following which the pitch was covered. Super sopper did its job perfectly to dry out the outfield but water leaked through the covers, at the time of removal, onto the pitch and led to abandonment of match without a ball being bowled.
The teams now move to Indore for the 2nd T20I and it's obvious that all eyes will be on the weather report for the city for Tuesday. The good news is the chances of precipitation is pegged at mere 14 percent for 7 January. Teams will have a cool climate around them for the game with temperature expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius with humidity at 74 percent, according to Accuweather.
After losing out on the action in the first match, India's Shikhar Dhawan will be raring to go and put up a grand performance in the second match. Dhawan, who is returning from injury, is competing for the opening slot with KL Rahul proving himself in the West Indies series. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been given a rest for the ongoing series.
The cynosure of eyes will be pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The seamer has not played any cricket in last four months due to a back issue and fans and team management would be eager to see the invaluable player back on the pitch. For Sri Lanka, it will be an opportunity to take an unassailable lead with a win in 2nd T20I to avoid series defeat.
Updated Date:
Jan 06, 2020 13:33:57 IST
