First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 1 Jan 05, 2020
OMA vs UAE
Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 1st T20I Jan 05, 2020
IND vs SL
Match Abandoned
SL in IND Jan 07, 2020
IND vs SL
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
IRE in WI Jan 07, 2020
WI vs IRE
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Indore weather update: No rain expected amidst cool climate at Holkar Stadium

Here's the weather report for the second T20I of three-match series between India and Sri Lanka in Indore.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 06, 2020 13:33:57 IST

With the T20 World Cup in Australia fast approaching, India missed out on a golden opportunity in the first T20I to fine tune their squad as the Guwahati match was abandoned due to wet patches on the pitch. It was a disappointing end to the three-match series opener against Sri Lanka as naive groundsmen of the Assam Cricket Association forced abandonment.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Indore weather update: No rain expected amidst cool climate at Holkar Stadium

India's first match in Guwahati was called off due to wet patches on the pitch. AP

Assam had been under turmoil recently due to the protests following the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament, however, despite all the issues, Guwahati got ready to the host the 20-over match. But what welcomed the two sides in the North East city was rain on Sunday. Though rain stopped before the match, it made a brief return after the toss following which the pitch was covered. Super sopper did its job perfectly to dry out the outfield but water leaked through the covers, at the time of removal, onto the pitch and led to abandonment of match without a ball being bowled.

The teams now move to Indore for the 2nd T20I and it's obvious that all eyes will be on the weather report for the city for Tuesday. The good news is the chances of precipitation is pegged at mere 14 percent for 7 January. Teams will have a cool climate around them for the game with temperature expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius with humidity at 74 percent, according to Accuweather.

After losing out on the action in the first match, India's Shikhar Dhawan will be raring to go and put up a grand performance in the second match. Dhawan, who is returning from injury, is competing for the opening slot with KL Rahul proving himself in the West Indies series. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been given a rest for the ongoing series.

The cynosure of eyes will be pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The seamer has not played any cricket in last four months due to a back issue and fans and team management would be eager to see the invaluable player back on the pitch. For Sri Lanka, it will be an opportunity to take an unassailable lead with a win in 2nd T20I to avoid series defeat.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 13:33:57 IST

Tags : Cricket News, Ind Vs SL, Ind Vs SL 2nd t20i Cricket, Ind Vs SL 2nd t20i Weather, Ind Vs SL Weather, India Cricket News, India Vs Sri Lanka, India Vs Sri Lanka 2020, India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd t20i, India Vs Sri Lanka Indore Weather, India Vs Sri Lanka Weather, India Vs Sri Lanka Weather Cricket, India Vs Sri Lanka Weather Report, Indore t20i, Sri Lanka Cricket News

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all