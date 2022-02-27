India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I Match: Dominant hosts eye another clean sweep

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I in Dharamsala: Follow this space for the latest update on the third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the HPCA Stadium.

Preview: India clinched yet another series on home soil with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, and will be eyeing a third consecutive 3-0 sweep under Rohit Sharma's leadership when they take on Dasun Shanaka's men in the third and final match of the series.

The Men in Blue had entered the second T20I as the strong favourites after a 62-run win in the opening game in Lucknow, and skipper Rohit this time opted to field. Thanks to vital contributions from Pathum Nissanka (75) and skipper Shanaka (47 not out), the Lankans were able to post a competitive 183/5 on the board, with a staggering 80 runs coming in the last five overs.

Though they were off to a positive start after getting rid of Rohit cheaply, with Ishan Kishan following him soon after, the game slipped out of their hands once Shreyas Iyer (74 not out) was able to steady the hosts in the middle overs while forging a valuable stand with Sanju Samson (39). Ravindra Jadeja walked in after Samson's dismissal and teed off right away, his 18-ball 45 not out helping finish things off for the hosts with 17 balls to spare.

India, who had retained the same XI for the second game, might think about making some changes and give an opportunity to some of the benchwarmers for the third and final game of the series. Sri Lanka, who had lost the T20I series in Australia 4-1 before arriving here, will hope to end the series on a positive note before shifting their focus to the Tests.

Here's how you can watch and stream the third T20I in India:

When will the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Sunday, 27 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando.

