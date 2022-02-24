India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I at Lucknow: Rohit, Kishan get India off to brisk start

FOUR! Slower one from Karunaratne, Rohit spots it early and sweeps it wide of long leg.
|India
|Sri Lanka
|79/0 (8.1 ov) - R/R 9.67
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|Batting
|30
|22
|2
|0
|Ishan Kishan (W)
|Batting
|47
|27
|6
|2
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Chamika Karunaratne
|2
|0
|24
|0
|Jeffrey Vandersay
|1.1
|0
|12
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
79 (79) R/R: 9.67
Rohit Sharma (C) 30(22)
Ishan Kishan (W) 47(27)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Karunaratne back on
After 7 overs,India 67/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 19 , Ishan Kishan (W) 46)
What an eventful over. Kishan gets a life as he is DROPPED! After one run off the first two balls, Kishan cracks one through extra cover off a wide googly for a FOUR. Vandersay might have had his man off the next ball as he deceives Kishan in flight and googly and induces a top edge to deep mid-wicket but Liyanage charges in and spills it. Two singles off the last two balls make it 9 off the over.
DROPPED! Kishan gets a life as Liyanage drops him at deep mid-wicket.
Leg spinner Vandersay into the attack now.
After 6 overs,India 58/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 17 , Ishan Kishan (W) 39)
A decent over for India. A strong start for India, 58-0 in the Powerplay. The first one is a slower one from Chameera, it deceives Rohit who looks to loft but ends up mitiming it over mid on for two. A single follows. Chameera them bowls a yorker outside off and Kishan fails to dig it out. Chameers then darts it short, Kishan pulls it over long leg. The next one is a intelligent slower one, Kishan defends it cautiously. He then drives a low full toss wide of mid off for a couple. 11 off the over.
SIX! Short from Chameera, Kishan pulls it over long leg. There is a shout of catch it but it's well over the ropes.
Chameera back into the attack now...
After 5 overs,India 47/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 14 , Ishan Kishan (W) 31)
Even though he conceded a FOUR, it was a decent over from Jayawickrama. He varied his pace well and was intelligent with his lines and lengths. Three singles and a four make it 7 from the over.
FOUR! Kishan gives himself room and smashes it through mid off, off Jayawickrama.
Preview: India would look to continue their winning run from West Indies series into facing Sri Lanka with a three-match T20I series starting Thursday. The three T20Is and two Test series gets underway in Lucknow before moving to Dharamsala, Mohali and Bengaluru.
There is plenty of personnel changes for the hosts. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur have been rested with Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav sitting out with injuries.
This will present opportunities to Ruturaj Gaikwad amd Shreyas Iyer to show their capabilities to the team management.
Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is back into the fold as is Ravindra Jadeja who is back after a two month layoff. Jadeja had picked up a knee injury against New Zealand which ruled him out of series against South Africa and then West Indies.
"Good feeling to be back in the Indian team. Really looking forward to playing the T20 and Test series," Jadeja said in a video by the BCCI. "I am feeling so good that finally after two months, I will be playing for India," he added.
For the visitors, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Thushara and Ramesh Mendis are out with injuries. Wanindu Hasaranga has been forced out of the entire T20I series because of a positive COVID-19 test.
When will the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?
The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Thursday, 24 February, 2022.
What is the venue for the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka?
The match will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
When will the match start?
The match will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (VC), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel (subject to ministerial approval)
Rohit Sharma has been appointed as India's new Test captain while Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were dropped from India's squad for the Sri Lanka Test series.
Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries
Ravindra Jadeja missed India's last two series against South Africa and the West Indies as he was undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury.