  India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: Hosts aim for quick wickets as Lankans fight to survive

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Sri Lanka At M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 12 March, 2022

12 March, 2022
Starts 14:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

252/10 (59.1 ov)

303/9 (68.5 ov)

2nd Test
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

109/10 (35.5 ov)

98/3 (20.4 ov)

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
252/10 (59.1 ov) - R/R 4.26 109/10 (35.5 ov) - R/R 3.04
303/9 (68.5 ov) - R/R 4.4 98/3 (20.4 ov) - R/R 4.74

Play In Progress

Sri Lanka need 349 runs to win with 7 wickets remaining

Dimuth Karunaratne (C) - 0

Angelo Mathews - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dimuth Karunaratne (C) Batting 37 56 5 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 7 0 34 1
Ravindra Jadeja 4.4 0 30 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 98/3 (20.4)

1 (1) R/R: 1

Angelo Mathews 1(5) S.R (20)

b Ravindra Jadeja
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: Hosts aim for quick wickets as Lankans fight to survive

14:53 (IST)

After 20 overs,Sri Lanka 98/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 37 , Angelo Mathews 1)

Ashwin continues. He gets the wicket of Kusal Mendis, who is stumped by Pant. Angelo Mathews, who scored 43 in the previous innings, has a task in hand and will partner-up with his skipper in the middle. Six runs and a wicket. 

Full Scorecard
14:50 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Mendis has to depart, he's stumped by Pant. SL review this one, but the actual decision of OUT stands. Mendis looked promising but his innings comes to an unfortunate end, but not before scoring a fifty. Kusal Mendis st Pant b Ashwin 54

Full Scorecard
14:47 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sri Lanka 92/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 36 , Kusal Mendis 50)

Jadeja continues. Kusal Mendis starts the over with a boundary. There's a slight delay in play as Mayank is hit on his knee. He had his shin pads on but the ball hit him hard on the knee. Mayank is fine though, and is taken off the silly point region. Kusal Mendis scores his fifty later in the over. Six runs off the over. 

Full Scorecard
14:45 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY! Half-century up for Kusal Mendis, and he gets to the milestone in 57 balls. 

Full Scorecard
14:40 (IST)

After 18 overs,Sri Lanka 86/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 35 , Kusal Mendis 45)

Ashwin coming from round the wicket. Mendis collects a couple of runs, Iyer with a throw at the striker's end, but there's nobody to back it up, and it's four overthrow runs for SL. Six runs from that ball while seven come from the over. 

Full Scorecard
14:37 (IST)

After 17 overs,Sri Lanka 79/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 35 , Kusal Mendis 38)

Sri Lanka keep the scoreboard ticking. Another five runs come off this over, with a couple of braces from Karunaratne. 

Full Scorecard
14:33 (IST)

After 16 overs,Sri Lanka 74/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 31 , Kusal Mendis 37)

Ashwin continues. Karunaratne finds the fine-leg boundary for a four off the last ball of the over. 

Full Scorecard
14:32 (IST)

After 15 overs,Sri Lanka 70/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 27 , Kusal Mendis 37)

Jadeja resumes. Kusal Mendis finds the vacant gap at square-leg, and slots it through there to collect a boundary. 10 runs off the over. 

Full Scorecard
14:26 (IST)

After 14 overs,Sri Lanka 60/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 25 , Kusal Mendis 29)

Ashwin resumes. Two runs from the over, and it's a tidy one. 

Full Scorecard
14:23 (IST)

After 13 overs,Sri Lanka 58/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 24 , Kusal Mendis 28)

Bumrah resumes. Karunaratne with a drive through cover to pick three runs, Axar stops a crucial run at the boundary rope. 

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
14:50 (IST)

OUT! Mendis has to depart, he's stumped by Pant. SL review this one, but the actual decision of OUT stands. Mendis looked promising but his innings comes to an unfortunate end, but not before scoring a fifty. Kusal Mendis st Pant b Ashwin 54
14:45 (IST)

FIFTY! Half-century up for Kusal Mendis, and he gets to the milestone in 57 balls. 

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: The visitors need 419 runs more to win and have nine wickets in hand. It's going to be an uphill battle for Lankans who are against Indian bowlers who are at the top of their game.

Day 2 report: Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant combined with inspired bowling on Sunday's day two helped India eye a big win in the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka.

The tourists were 28 for one at stumps while chasing a daunting 447 for victory in Bangalore. Kusal Mendis on 16 and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on 10 were batting at close of play.

India vs Sri Lanka 2022, Ind vs SL 2nd Test Cricket Score and Live Updates

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah trapped Lahiru Thirimanne lbw for nought to take his wickets tally to six in the match before three fans ran on the pitch to get a selfie with Virat Kohli.

India declared their second innings on 303-9 in the final session after Iyer made 67 and Pant smashed a 28-ball 50 -- a Test record for an Indian batsman.

Bumrah backed the gameplan of the left-handed Pant who is often criticised for throwing away his wicket after a start.

"Every individual has a different gameplan, so he has backed his strengths," Bumrah, the team's vice-captain, said of the swashbuckling batsman.

"Not every player in the team will play with the same tempo, we understand that. He is still getting more and more experience and learning about this game."

Iyer, who hit 92 in India's first innings total of 252, raised his third Test fifty in his fourth match with a cracking boundary.

He put on key partnerships including a 45-run stand with Pant and 63 with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 22, before falling lbw to Lasith Embuldeniya.

Mohammed Shami hit an unbeaten 16 before skipper Rohit Sharma called him back to the pavilion after the fall of Axar Patel.

Kohli's ton drought 

India lost Rohit for 46 and Kohli for 13 but Pant extended India's domination in his knock studded with seven fours and two sixes.

Rohit, who used his sweep and reverse sweep to good effect against the spinners, missed out on his fifty after being caught at long on while attempting a big hit off Dhananjaya de Silva.

He walked back as a huge roar erupted from a crowd welcoming Kohli, a former captain and star player for the local Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team.

But Kohli -- who has not scored an international century since India's first ever day-night Test in November 2019, and made 23 in the first innings -- did not last long as he fell lbw to Praveen Jayawickrama.

The star batsman's Test average has fallen below 50 for the first time since 2017 and he has gone without a century for 73 international innings.

In the morning, Sri Lanka, who were already struggling after resuming at 86-6, were dismissed for 109 inside half an hour during the first session to concede a lead of 143.

Bumrah added two more to his first day's tally of three wickets to bag his eighth five-wicket haul in 29 Tests and first on home soil.

He defended the seemingly bowler-friendly pitch.

"Nobody is complaining about the wicket," Bumrah told reporters.

"Yes, everybody is finding a way and looking forward to contribute because they know if they score good runs on a tough wicket then that will give them a lot of confidence when they play on a relatively flat wicket."

India lead the two-match series 1-0.

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: March 14, 2022 13:10:50 IST

