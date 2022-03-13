Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma and Co aim to secure big lead

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (test)

India Vs Sri Lanka At M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 12 March, 2022

12 March, 2022
Starts 14:00 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

252/10 (59.1 ov)

2nd Test
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

86/6 (30.0 ov)

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
252/10 (59.1 ov) - R/R 4.26 86/6 (30.0 ov) - R/R 2.87

Stumps

Sri Lanka trail by 166 runs

Niroshan Dickwella (W) - 1

Lasith Embuldeniya - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Niroshan Dickwella (W) Batting 13 29 1 0
Lasith Embuldeniya Batting 0 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 7 3 15 3
Mohammed Shami 6 1 18 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 85/6 (28.1)

1 (1) R/R: 0.54

Angelo Mathews 43(85) S.R (50.58)

c Rohit Sharma b Jasprit Bumrah
13:49 (IST)

His counter-attacking knock put India in the driver's seat in the second Test against Sri Lanka and Shreyas Iyer asserted that batting with a defensive mindset does not help on difficult wickets like the M Chinnaswamy track.

"As I was standing on the middle stump, I was cutting down across the wicket so I could cover the spin and can take a single in the mid-wicket area and I am confident when I do that. When you step out, you play with the mind of the bowler and spoil his line and length," said Shreyas Iyer after Day 1 of the Pínk-ball Test. Click here to read more. 

13:36 (IST)

Sixteen wickets fell on Day 1 of the Pink-ball Test, while a total of 338 runs were scored. Sri Lanka will have a crucial first session today, having lost Angelo Mathews (43) before stumps on Day 1. Niroshan Dickwella (13*) and Lasith Embuldeniya (0*) will resume the visitors' innings at 86/6, still behind by 166 runs. 

13:26 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer's attacking 92 and inspired bowling put India in command of the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the second Test on Saturday. Check out the photos from the opening day here. 

13:15 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer lights up Bengaluru as pink ball wreaks havoc on day one

Shreyas Iyer has confidence surging through his veins at the moment, and he is looking to seize every chance possible when at the crease, writes Chetan Narula. Click here to read the full article. 

13:00 (IST)

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 2 action from the second India vs Sri Lanka Test. Sri Lanka are at a precarious 86/6 in reply to India's 252. The visitors currently trail by 166 and India will aim to secure a big lead on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test.

Highlights

title-img

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: Sri Lanka are at a precarious 86/6 in reply to India's 252. The visitors currently trail by 166 and India will aim to secure a big lead on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test.

Day 1 report: Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said he had no regrets on missing out on a century after his 92 helped India claw back and take control of the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Iyer hit 92 to lift India, who lead the two-Test series 1-0, to 252 all out from a precarious 86-4 after they elected to bat first in Bangalore.

India's bowlers then reduced Sri Lanka to 86 for six at stumps on day one, still trailing the hosts by 166 runs.

But it was Iyer's second Test half-century in just his fourth match that set the tone for India's dominance.

"I am disappointed that I missed out on a hundred, but if you see from the team's perspective, we got to a very fighting total," 27-year-old Iyer told reporters.

"And seriously I don't have any regrets. I felt fifty was like a century and the way I celebrated it was like a century feeling for me."

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, on 13, and Lasith Embuldeniya, on nought, were batting at close of play after fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ended a gritty knock by Angelo Mathews.

Mathews fell for 43 to become Bumrah's third wicket after Kusal Mendis and Lahiru Thirimanne.

Bumrah and Mohammed Shami combined to reduce Sri Lanka to 28-4 as the pace duo made the pink ball swing and seam in the final session under lights.

Shami bowled skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for four and trapped Dhananjaya de Silva for 10 to raise the pitch of the weekend crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium which is operating at full capacity as the domestic Covid threat recedes.

For India, Iyer put on crucial partnerships including a 40-run fifth-wicket partnership with Rishabh Pant, who hit 39, to thwart the Sri Lankan spin attack.

Kohli stunned

Embuldeniya and fellow left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets each while De Silva took two with his off spin.

The left-handed Pant attempted to hit back after the top-order wobble as he smashed seven fours in his 26-ball stay before falling to Embuldeniya after tea.

Iyer, who survived dropped catches on 50 and 82 before being finally stumped off Jayawickrama, soon took over and finished with 10 fours and four sixes in his 98-ball knock.

"My plan when I went out to bat was to cut down the spin, so I decided to step out (of the crease and play)," Iyer said. "When you step out, you play with the mind of the bowler and spoil his line and length."

Earlier Virat Kohli made 23 and put on 47 runs for the third wicket with Hanuma Vihari as the pair attempted to rebuild the innings from 29-2.

Jayawickrama broke the stand after sending back Vihari for 31 and De Silva got Kohli trapped lbw in the next over to put India in trouble.

Kohli walked on to a rousing welcome by the fans at the stadium -- home to his Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team -- but was stunned by his dismissal.

The star batsman last scored an international century in India's first-ever pink ball Test against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Skipper Rohit Sharma hit a six to signal his intent but fell to Embuldeniya after making just 15.

India have won both their previous two day-night Tests at home against Bangladesh and England last year. They lost to Australia in a floodlit Test at Adelaide in 2020.

Updated Date: March 13, 2022 13:07:31 IST

