  • India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: Hosts opt to bat first, Axar Patel returns to playing XI

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Sri Lanka At M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 12 March, 2022

12 March, 2022
Starts 14:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

8/0 (1.1 ov)

2nd Test
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
8/0 (1.1 ov) - R/R 6.86

Play In Progress

Mayank Agarwal - 4

Rohit Sharma (C) - 4

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mayank Agarwal Batting 4 6 1 0
Rohit Sharma (C) Batting 4 1 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Suranga Lakmal 1 0 4 0
Vishwa Fernando 0.1 0 4 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

8 (8) R/R: 6.85

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: Hosts opt to bat first, Axar Patel returns to playing XI

14:01 (IST)

Time for LIVE action. Suranga Lakmal is being congratulated by his teammates, as well as India skipper Rohit Sharma, after having announced retirement from international cricket. This will be his final international match and will be looking to end on a high. Lakmal with the first ball of the Test. 

Full Scorecard
13:43 (IST)

Team India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. 

Sri Lanka playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne(Captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama

Full Scorecard
13:31 (IST)

Toss update: Rohit Sharma wins the coin toss and says India will bat first in the pink-ball Test.. Teams news from India is that Axar Patel returns to the playing XI, replacing Jayant Yadav. Sri Lanka make two changes. Nissanka and Kumara are out for SL, while Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama come in. 

Full Scorecard
13:15 (IST)

Fit-again all-rounder Axar Patel has replaced left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for India's second Test against Sri Lanka, beginning in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Indian team management has released Kuldeep from the squad. Click here  to read the full report. 

Full Scorecard
13:05 (IST)

Less than an hour to go and Team Indiahave arrived at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru 

Full Scorecard
12:56 (IST)

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka, a pink ball game starting on Saturday, could witness a full house after the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Thursday allowed 100 percent crowd attendance for the match owing to a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and high demand for tickets. Check out the details regarding that here 

Full Scorecard
12:47 (IST)

India look to maintain pink-ball dominance at home as listless Sri Lanka eye batting turnaround

With confidence on India's side, spin fire-power in their arsenal and formidable record in Pink-Ball Tests at home, Sri Lanka's first-ever Test win on Indian soil still looks like a distant dream. Jigar Mehta previews the Pink-Ball Test here 

Full Scorecard
12:35 (IST)

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka. The Day/Night will be played at Bengaluru and India who are already 1-0 up are aiming for a series sweep.

Full Scorecard

Preview: Chasing an elusive international hundred for 28 months now, Virat Kohli would hope for a turnaround at his 'spiritual home' when India take on an under-prepared and injury-hit Sri Lanka in the second Test, with the action unfolding under flood lights, from Saturday.

Interestingly, the last time Kohli reached a three-figure mark, it was a 'Pink Ball' game in which India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in Kolkata, back in November 2019. He had scored 136 back then.

The former India skipper has taken strike in 28 innings since then but a Test hundred has remained elusive. The 33-year-old has got a 50-plus score only six times with highest being a knock of 79 against South Africa in Cape Town in January this year.

India vs Sri Lanka 2022, Ind vs SL 2nd Test Cricket Score and Live Updates

India vs Sri Lanka 2022, Ind vs SL 2nd Test Cricket Score and Live Updates

Now he is returning to the M Chinnaswamy stadium, a venue which he knows like the back of his palm as he has led his IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore here (RCB) for a decade. That comforting familiarity with the conditions may also help.

Since it is a pink ball contest, either a fit-again spin all-rounder Axar Patel or pacer Mohammed Siraj could replace Jayant Yadav in the playing XI because both have the ability to cause more damage in a Day/Night game.

Jayant did not do anything special in Mohali. Even when the Sri Lankans were struggling, he went wicket-less in his 17 overs across the two innings.

Axar, in his last Pink ball Test, had wreaked havoc with his under cutters in Ahmedabad against England, taking 11 wickets in that contest.

He even opened the attack in the second England innings.

However, if grass is left on the pitch then Siraj would be a better option for skipper Rohit Sharma.

Any more change to the playing XI is unlikely even though it will be interesting to see if Hanuma Vihari is given another chance to bat at number three. Rohit had said that it is not certain that the slot would remain with Vihari.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the second Test between India and Sri Lanka:

When will the second Test between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka will begin on Friday, 12 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the second Test between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 2.00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nssanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: March 12, 2022 13:50:12 IST

