  India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Skipper Rohit aims for winning start as Virat set to play 100th Test
Kohli might have fallen on difficult times, especially in Test cricket, in the last couple of years, but it’s a tribute to his longevity, perseverance, staying power and unquestioned skills that, in an era where it is becoming increasingly challenging to manage workloads and stay mentally fresh, he already has 100 Test caps when still only 33. Read R Kaushik's article on Virat Kohli here 

As India start off a new journey under Rohit in the Sri Lanka series, the microscopic focus will be on the middle order. It's been a problem area for the Indians for a while now. In the absence of Pujara and Rahane, the onus will fall on the relatively less experienced guys to step up and stake a claim. Read Jigar Mehta's preview of the Test series here 

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. This will be a special one for multiple reasons. Firstly, Virat Kohli is all set to make his 100th Test appearance, joining an elite list of Indian players to achieve the feat. And secondly, this will be Rohit Sharma's first match as permanent Test captain, so he will be hoping for a flawless start to his leadership. Stay tuned for more updates. 

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. This will be a special one for multiple reasons. Firstly, Virat Kohli is all set to make his 100th Test appearance, joining an elite list of Indian players to achieve the feat. And secondly, this will be Rohit Sharma's first match as permanent Test captain, so he will be hoping for a flawless start to his leadership. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview: Having completed a 3-0 series sweep in the T20Is, hosts India now take on Sri Lanka in the first of two Tests, starting at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

The Mohali Test will be star batter Virat Kohli’s 100th Test, joining 11 other Indians to achieve the feat, that includes eight former captains.

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, will be gearing up for a fresh start when he embarks on his first match as India Test captain, taking over from Kohli.

Kohli had stepped down as Test skipper following India’s 2-1 series defeat against South Africa in the Rainbow Nation.

Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari will look to seal their place in the side in the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who were dropped for this series after a disappointing outing in South Africa. Kohli will be India's number four batter, while Rishabh Pant could bat at number five.

Two players between Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill will fill the number three and number six batting slots. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal look like the potential openers for India. Pacers Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami failed to make much of an impact against South Africa, and will be looking to regain their rhythm.

Sri Lanka will be hoping their spinners like Jeffrey Vandersay and Praveen Jayawickrama stand up to the occasion, while skipper Dimuth Karunaratne would want his batters to fire in unison.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the first Test between India and Sri Lanka:

When will the first Test between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will begin on Friday, 4 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the first Test between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads: 

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chammeera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nssanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama,  Chamika Karunaratne.

Updated Date: March 04, 2022 08:11:53 IST

