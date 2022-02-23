India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India would look to continue their winning run from West Indies series into facing Sri Lanka with a three-match T20I series starting Thursday. The three T20Is and two Test series gets underway in Lucknow before moving to Dharamsala, Mohali and Bengaluru.

There is plenty of personnel changes for the hosts. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur have been rested with Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav sitting out with injuries.

This will present opportunities to Ruturaj Gaikwad amd Shreyas Iyer to show their capabilities to the team management.

Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is back into the fold as is Ravindra Jadeja who is back after a two month layoff. Jadeja had picked up a knee injury against New Zealand which ruled him out of series against South Africa and then West Indies.

"Good feeling to be back in the Indian team. Really looking forward to playing the T20 and Test series," Jadeja said in a video by the BCCI. "I am feeling so good that finally after two months, I will be playing for India," he added.

For the visitors, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Thushara and Ramesh Mendis are out with injuries. Wanindu Hasaranga has been forced out of the entire T20I series because of a positive COVID-19 test.

When will the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Thursday, 24 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (VC), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel (subject to ministerial approval)

