India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs SL in Guwahati Match Live Telecast Online
India and Sri Lanka will kick off with the first T20I series of the year. Both sides will look to start the new year on a positive note during the three-match series.
The flavour of the year 2020 is predominantly going to be of Twenty 20 cricket, with both Men's and Women's World Cups scheduled this year.
Virat Kohli ready to catch a ball during a training session ahead of their first T20I against Sri Lanka. AP
India and Sri Lanka will kick off with the first T20I series of the year. Both sides will look to start the new year on a positive note during the three-match series.
Two familiar sides will collide against each other but the return of star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to grab all the spotlight. Bumrah, who missed the India's home season up till now, is in line to make his first appearance after recovering from the lower back injury that kept him out of action.
Virat Kohli-led India will start as heavy favourites against Sri Lankan side which will be led by Lasith Malinga. However, the young Sri Lankan side that toured Pakistan in October will take immense confidence from the 3-0 clean sweep against number 1-ranked T20I side.
Here are all the details about how to watch the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka:
Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I taking place?
The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will take place at Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati.
What time does the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begin?
The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match begins at 7 pm IST on Sunday (5 January). The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.
Where to watch live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?
The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.
How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match online?
The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka can be watched online on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the match on Firstpost.
Updated Date:
Jan 04, 2020 15:45:02 IST
India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah says fourth-month injury induced break wasn't difficult, used it to build strength