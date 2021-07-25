India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Live Streaming Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I: When and where to watch SL vs IND Live Streaming 1st T20I Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN:

Sri Lanka will be hoping to avenge their ODI series loss against India when the two teams meet once again for a three-match T20 series on Sunday.

Sri Lanka managed to deprive India of a clean sweep of the one-day international series by winning the third and final match on Friday. Sri Lanka have now lost the last four consecutive ODI tournaments.

Sri Lanka start the T20 tournament against India after losing five straight series, with the last defeat coming against England earlier this month.

Here’s all you need to know about the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo:

When will the first Sri Lanka vs India T20I be played?

The first Sri Lanka vs India T20I will be played on Sunday 25 July, 2021.

Where will the first T20I be played?

The first T20I between Sri Lanka and India will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the first T20I begin?

Sri Lanka vs India first T20I will begin at 8 pm IST with the toss is set to take place at 7.30 pm.

How can I watch the game?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs India first T20I on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

With inputs from AFP.