In a year that will see Australia play host to the T20I World Cup, India will get their schedule going in 2020 also in the shortest format. Sri Lanka will be on the opposing end having come in as a replacement for Zimbabwe. The first of three T20Is will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Sunday.

India come into the new year on the back of ODI and T20I series wins against West Indies but needed the final fixtures to seal the deal. For Sri Lanka, high of T20I series win in Pakistan was followed by disappointing results in Australia and then Test series loss against Pakistan.

In terms of personnel, there is no bigger development than return of Jasprit Bumrah from stress fracture in the lower back and Shikhar Dhawan from left knee injury. Dhawan will walk right back into the playing XI to open the innings alongside KL Rahul with Rohit Sharma rested. The same is likely to hold true for Bumrah in the seam bowling attack.

On the opposite side, plenty of eyeballs will be on Angelo Mathews who last played a T20I in August 2018 with Lasith Malinga leading the team. Once again there will be reliance on Kusal Perera to be among the runs. He collected 100 runs from three matches against Australia.

A cloudy and cool evening will greet the two teams in Guwahati at the start of 7 PM IST. Temperature then is expected to be 15 degrees celsius, as per Accuweather, with 88% humidity. There are no chances of showers through the course of playing hours with minimal wind intervention.

