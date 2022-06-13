India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal's poor form in spotlight after hosts' back-to-back defeats

Yuzvendra Chahal's poor form with the ball continued as the 30-year-old wrist-spinner leaked 49 runs in India's four-wicket loss against South Africa in the second T20I at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

Chahal, who took the important wicket of Temba Bavuma (35 runs) to bring India back in the game earlier, conceded 23 runs in the 16th over. Before Chahal's last over, India had a say in the game with 34 runs needed off the last five overs for Proteas, but a 50-up Klassen got under an out-of-form Chahal's skin as he clobbered him for three towering sixes in the over to take the game away from the hosts.

The spell comes after another no-show in the first T20I in New Delhi as Chahal conceded 26 runs in 2.1 overs.

Chahal's recent form, in fact, has been a cause of concern despite winning the purple cap at the IPL 2022 while playing a big role in taking his side Rajasthan Royals to the playoffs.

However, playoffs stage onwards, Chahal has been a mere shadow of a bowler, who took 27 wickets in the tournament. In the five matches he played since the league stages, the Delhi-born bowler gave away 172 runs in 18.1 overs at an economy rate of 9.46. During the period, he took just two wickets. His Sunday night performance (1/49) was the worst of the period ahead of 0/45 in the Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

