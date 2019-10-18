First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 1 Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
Singapore beat Scotland by 2 runs
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
UAE vs OMA
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Freedom Trophy Oct 19, 2019
IND vs SA
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha hopes players will 'immensely benefit' from BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly's leadership

Saha has seen him in the Bengal dressing room and believed Ganguly as BCCI chief will be an added plus point to the cricketers.

Press Trust of India, Oct 18, 2019 18:06:02 IST

Ranchi: Former captain Sourav Ganguly can bring about a lot of improvements in Indian cricket as BCCI president, national team wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha said on Friday.

Saha has seen him in the Bengal dressing room and believed Ganguly as BCCI chief will be an added "plus point" to the cricketers.

India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha hopes players will immensely benefit from BCCI president-elect Sourav Gangulys leadership

Wriddhiman Sahahas seen him in the Bengal dressing room and believed Ganguly as BCCI chief will be an added plus point to the cricketers. AP

After being nominated as the sole candidate to become the BCCI president, Ganguly made it clear that his priority would be to uplift the first class cricketers.

"He is aware of player's demands and knows what goes on between them. It will be an added plus to the team and individual players," Saha, who was a member of the Ganguly-led Vijay Hazare Trophy Bengal team in 2012, said.

"I hope players will immensely benefit after Dadi (Ganguly) takes up the new role, especially under the circumstances. He has represented the country for a long time and then went on to dominate Indian cricket first as a player then captain.

"He can bring about a lot of improvements as he knows the game inside out. If something is not happening, Dadi can make it happen," Saha said.

The BCCI president-elect recently said he would talk to the Indian selectors and skipper Virat Kohli, seeking clarity on the future of MS Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical since India's World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand.

Asked about his opinion on Dhoni, Saha said: "It's Dhoni bhai's individual decision. He has played for a long time and he knows it well when and what to do.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 18:06:02 IST

Tags : BCCI, Board Of Control For Cricket In India, India, India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2019, India Vs South Africa 3rd Test, Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Team India, Virat Kohli, Wriddhiman Saha

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all