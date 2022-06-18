India vs South Africa: 'Will toss with right hand in next game,' says Rishabh Pant after losing all four tosses

Rajkot: India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant after losing all the four tosses in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa said he will toss with his right hand in the next game.

He also praised Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik after the hosts defeated South Africa on Friday. A brilliant all-round display helped India beat South Africa by 82 runs in the fourth T20I to level the match five-match series in Rajkot.

Rishabh Pant in the post-match presentation said: "We talked about execution and playing better cricket and here are the results. Whichever team plays better cricket wins the game."

Pant who is yet to win the toss in this series added: "Maybe I will toss with the right hand in the next game and be positive."

"Really happy with the way Hardik put up a show. DK went for the kill right away and that gave us the positivity," he continued.

Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya — two players with massive reputations as devastating finishers surely lived up to their billing.

Their stand of 65 off only 33 deliveries injected some much-needed momentum in what was a meek effort till that point. Pandya scored 46 off only 31 before being dismissed by Ngidi, with Shamsi taking a brilliant catch. Dinesh Karthik would continue in the same vein despite losing his partner, bringing up his maiden T20I fifty.

Talking about his lean patch of form, Pant added: "As an individual I can look to improve in certain areas. Not too concerned though; looking to take the positives and looking to improve. Let's see what happens in Bangalore. Looking forward to give our 100 per cent."

After India's 82-run victory, the series has now been perfectly set up for a scintillating finale in Bengaluru. South Africa were brilliant in the first two matches but the hosts have fought back with great gusto to level up the scores.

The fifth and final clash will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 19, with a winner being hard to predict. With the T20 World Cup not far away, a pressure cooker situation though will be the perfect preparation for both the sides heading into Australia.

