India vs South Africa: Weather could play spoilsport in first Test at Visakhapatnam

It has been raining in Visakhapatnam regularly since the last one week and there is an 80 percent chance of showers on the opening day of the series opener between India and South Africa.

Press Trust of India, Sep 30, 2019 21:42:32 IST

Visakhapatnam: Weather could play spoilsport during the first Test between India and South Africa starting on Wednesday with rains predicted on all five days.

Team India players at the stadium in Visakhapatnam. @BCCI

It has been raining here regularly since the last one week and there is an 80 percent chance of showers on the opening day of the series opener.

There is 50 and 40 percent chance of rain on day two and three and play could also be affected on the final two days.

The warm-up game between South Africa Board President's XI in Vizianagram, around 50 kms from here, too was affected by rain. No play was possible on day one of the three-day game and start of day two was delayed due to a wet outfield.

India are aiming for encore against South Africa, having beaten them 3-0 at home four years ago.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 21:42:32 IST

