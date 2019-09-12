India vs South Africa: Want to give Rohit Sharma an opportunity to open innings in Tests, says MSK Prasad
Rohit Sharma will captain the Board President's XI against South Africa and will open for the senior side when the Test series begins.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA vs PNG - Sep 13th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Link between ride-sharing and drop in car sales not a figment of Nirmala Sitharaman's imagination, but this debate is fake; here's why
-
Industrial output growth dips to 4.3% in July; retail inflation rises to 3.21% in August, yet stays below RBI's comfort level
-
Mamata Banerjee warns BJP during anti-NRC rally in Kolkata, says ‘Will not allow them to divide people on religious, caste lines’
-
Section 375 movie review: Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna play off each other well in this nuanced film
-
Donald Trump calls China's decision to grant concessions on some US goods as 'big move' ahead of trade talks
-
Article 370: India should put its energy into pulling Kashmir out of quagmire with a gentle hand and an eye on Pakistan
-
Inside 'Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha': Two women ponder life and death in UP's Lahra village
-
Ronaldo Laitonjam, toast of India's success at Track Asia Cup, on his record-breaking feat, road to World Championships and more
-
At Gujarat’s Tarnetar Fair, matchmaking and cultural celebration go hand in hand
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Indian cricket team's selectors announced the squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa on Thursday. With Virat Kohli leading the pack once again, the selectors have made just one change to the Test squad that toured the Windies.
File image of Rohit Sharma. Reuters
KL Rahul has been dropped after recent poor form while Shubman Gill has received his maiden Test call-up. The 20-year-old has been rewarded for his stupendous recent form. Gill’s call-up comes in place of Rahul, who has not made the most of the opportunities that have come his way.
But, as of this moment, Gill will be a back-up to Rohit and Mayank Agarwal or can be slotted in the middle order as well if the need arises, stated chief selector MSK Prasad.
“Yes, we are definitely looking (at Rohit) as an opener, and we want to give him an opportunity,” Prasad said after the squad announcement. “He is keen, and all of us in the selection committee are keen too. We want to push him, and give him some opportunities up the order, and see where he stands, and then we will take a call. (Like other openers) he will get a fair run.”
“He has been opening in white-ball cricket for more than a decade. We feel he has the capability to bat up the order, we have seen that in white-ball cricket, and if he can do that in red-ball cricket, then nothing like it. We have a lot of practice matches coming up, which will be a boost to this side,” he added.
Punjab youngster Gill has played 14 first-class matches and scored 1443 runs at an average of 72.15 with best of 268. He slammed a double ton for India A during their tour of West Indies.
“He has done well both as an opener and in the middle order, so he can be a back-up for both the slots,” Prasad said. “That’s the reason when KL [Rahul] was dropped out, we had given him the opportunity, but as keeps playing he’ll get more opportunities because he’s a player for all three formats.”
Prasad spoke about the need to persist with a multi-format talent like Rahul.
“To tell you the truth, I think he’s an exceptional talent. We backed him, but his form has definitely dipped in red-ball cricket. With Shikhar (Dhawan) not there, Murali Vijay has gone out, so you need to stick with one opener. You just can’t keep changing both the openers in the side,” Prasad said.
“Probably with the seniors (having) exited, KL has got more opportunities but unfortunately he was not delivering consistently, and only delivering in patches. And even during those patches you could see that brilliance in him, so that gives you confidence ‘Come on, let’s back him.’ When he’s on song, he’s a treat to watch."
Asked if it was curtains for Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, Prasad said, “Let me give you the example of VVS Laxman. When he was dropped once from the side, he went to the domestic side, scored 1400 runs and never looked back.”
“Whoever we give an opportunity now, we will give them a fair run. We have created a bench-strength succession chart in each department in all formats,” he added.
Updated Date:
Sep 12, 2019 20:36:08 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa Test squad: KL Rahul dropped, Shubman Gill gets maiden Test call-up
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma likely to be picked as opener in Test squad, Abhimanyu Easwaran could replace KL Rahul
Sourav Ganguly didn't expect MS Dhoni to be picked for India-South Africa T20Is, says backing Rishabh Pant the right move