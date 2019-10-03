First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
VAN in MAL | 4th T20I Oct 03, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
VAN in MAL | 3rd T20I Oct 02, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 26 runs
South American Women's Championship T20I Oct 03, 2019
BRAW vs CHIW
Lima Cricket and Football Club, Lima
South American Women's Championship T20I Oct 04, 2019
ARGW vs MEXW
Lima Cricket and Football Club, Lima
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Visitors' best bowling not enough against 'superb' Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, says Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj

Left-arm spinner Maharaj (3/189 in 55 overs) bowled his heart out but did not get the support from the other end in Dane Piedt (107/1 in 19 overs) or debutant Senuran Muthusamy (63/1 in 15 lovers), who did take the prized wicket of Virat Kohli

Press Trust of India, Oct 03, 2019 20:20:20 IST

Visakhapatnam: South African spinners did not bowl badly and it was just sheer brilliance of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal that has taken the game away from the visitors, lead Proteas tweaker Keshav Maharaj said on Thursday.

India vs South Africa: Visitors best bowling not enough against superb Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, says Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj in action in the first Test match between India and South Africa. AFP

Left-arm spinner Maharaj (3/189 in 55 overs) bowled his heart out but did not get the support from the other end in Dane Piedt (107/1 in 19 overs) or debutant Senuran Muthusamy (63/1 in 15 lovers), who did take the prized wicket of Virat Kohli.

"I wouldn't say they bowled poorly. I personally judge if someone comes down the wicket and hits you, it's not a bad ball. If you are getting hit from the crease, if you are getting cut, then it's a different story," said Maharaj, after day two of the first Test.

"Piedt was unlucky. Mayank played superbly well and so did Rohit. Literally everything they wanted to do paid off, it was their day. I wouldn't look too much if they bowled badly or anything. Sen is an all-rounder, a batting all-rounder, so his contribution in his first Test went pretty well, especially in tough conditions," he said.

India won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first. The hosts put up mammoth 502 for seven in their first innings. In response, South Africa were 39 for three at stumps.

"I suppose the toss does play a part because you want the best possible conditions to bowl for the spinners but having said that, we could have been a little bit better at times when we did bowl.

"But I suppose the toss does play a large factor in terms of the outcome of the game. But we still have a task at hand in terms of bat as long as possible and try and come close to the target if possible," said Maharaj.

India spinners bowled faster than their South African counterparts and got more purchase out of the surface. Maharaj said the deteriorating pitch was also a reason Indian spinners doing well.

"I also think the deterioration also plays a massive factor in terms of the pace of the ball. Obviously, with the wicket not spinning, you try to beat the batsman through the air and maybe slow it to get some assistance.

"Maybe, the odd faster ball might grip. But yeah, the deterioration of the wicket does play a pivotal factor in terms of the speeds that you do play."

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 20:20:20 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dane Piedt, India Vs South Africa, Keshav Maharaj, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all