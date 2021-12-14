India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli to skip ODI series for personal reasons, says report

India Test captain Virat Kohli, who was recently replaced by Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI and T20I teams, has reportedly opted out of three-match ODI series against South Africa starting 19 January. As per the report, he plans to take a short break for personal reasons.
According to a report in Times of India, Kohli had informed the Indian cricket board (BCCI) in advance that he would take a break in early January. Since the ODI series coincides with the first birthday of his daughter, Kohli had communicated that he could not participate in the one day series.
On Monday, Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa and the BCCI confirmed the news through a tweet. However, Rohit is expected to be fit for the ODIs.
"Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad. Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa," the BCCI tweet stated.
BCCI and the selection committee had axed Kohli as the ODI skipper and replaced him with Rohit. The manner in which the responsibility was taken away from Kohli, and handed to Rohit, had ruffled a few feathers.
Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, said he had "personally requested" Kohli not to give up the T20I captaincy. Kohli stepped down as India skipper from the shortest format in September. Three months later, the BCCI dropped him as the ODI skipper.
"It's like I said… I personally requested him (Kohli) not to give up the T20I captaincy. Obviously, he felt the workload. Which is fine, he has been a great cricketer, he has been very intense with his cricket. He has captained for a long period of time and these things happen. Because I have captained for a long period of time; therefore, I know. Also, they wanted only one white-ball captain. And that's why this decision. I don't know what's going to happen in future. But as I said, it's a good team and it has some fantastic players and I hope they will turn it around," News18 quoted Ganguly as saying.
The development regarding Kohli skipping ODIs may give rise to speculations that all is not well in the Indian dressing room.
It is learnt that announcement of ODI squad could be delayed as the first match is on 19 January and the sensitive issue of Virat Kohli's future as white ball leader is at stake
Kohli’s lack of ability to win any main multi-team occasion holds in opposition to him holding the captaincy, however, his total document has been greater than respectable on this format.
"BCCI has confirmed (to the) CSA that (the) Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement