India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli to skip ODI series for personal reasons, says report

India Test captain Virat Kohli, who was recently replaced by Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI and T20I teams, has reportedly opted out of three-match ODI series against South Africa starting 19 January. As per the report, he plans to take a short break for personal reasons.

According to a report in Times of India, Kohli had informed the Indian cricket board (BCCI) in advance that he would take a break in early January. Since the ODI series coincides with the first birthday of his daughter, Kohli had communicated that he could not participate in the one day series.

On Monday, Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa and the BCCI confirmed the news through a tweet. However, Rohit is expected to be fit for the ODIs.

"Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad. Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa," the BCCI tweet stated.

BCCI and the selection committee had axed Kohli as the ODI skipper and replaced him with Rohit. The manner in which the responsibility was taken away from Kohli, and handed to Rohit, had ruffled a few feathers.