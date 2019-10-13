India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli says team won't take 'foot of the pedal' as each win counts in World Test Championship
Kohli set up the win in the second match with his unbeaten 254, a record seventh double-century for the star batsman, in India's 601 for five declared, but the captain lauded the team effort
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs ODS Baroda beat Odisha by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HP Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 3 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs AP Assam beat Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs MIZ Manipur beat Mizoram by 9 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD vs MAN - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY vs BEN - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER vs BIH - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Chennai summit: Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping avoid Kashmir, discuss trade deficit and hit right notes but it's tricky to trust Beijing
-
India declared open defecation free, but in Mumbai's Mahim, slum residents face a different reality
-
World Bank cuts India growth projection to 6%; says softening private consumption, weak investment policy challenges for govt
-
'Man with 56-inch chest scrapped Article 370 at one go': Amit Shah lauds Narendra Modi during rally in Maharashtra's Kolhapur
-
Formula 1 2019: Valtteri Bottas cruises to victory in Japanese Grand Prix as Mercedes secure Constructors' Championship
-
In Deepa Dhanraj's 1984 film on Hyderabad riots, a record of early signs of communalism in Indian politics
-
Thalapathy 64, Petta, Super Deluxe: How Vijay Sethupathi escaped the 'image trap' to become a versatile actor
-
Rural Nepal's women, burdened by menstrual taboos, find solace in the forest
-
Turkey steps up assault against Kurdish militants in northern Syria defying threats of US sanctions, international protests
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Pune: India skipper Virat Kohli said Sunday the team's "hunger" to keep improving has led to their record 11th-straight Test series win at home after outplaying South Africa by an innings and 137 runs.
South Africa were dismissed for 189 after following-on in the final session of day four in Pune, as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Paceman Umesh Yadav and spinner Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each as India went past Australia's previous record of 10 straight series wins on home turf and consolidated their number-one position in the World Test Championship.
Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma react after India win the second Test against South Africa. AP
Kohli set up the win in the second match with his unbeaten 254 — a record seventh double-century for the star batsman — in India's 601 for five declared, but the captain lauded the team effort.
"We are lucky to have a group of players we have in the last three-four years. It's amazing to see that hunger and passion for all the guys to keep improving," man of the match Kohli said after the win.
"Looking at the larger picture of the Test championship, every game has value so we're not going to take our foot off the gas in the third Test. No one's going to relax at any stage, that's a guarantee."
Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in the morning session after the tourists started their second innings trailing by 326.
Ashwin had skipper Faf du Plessis — who promoted himself to number four in the batting order — caught behind for five with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha holding on to a juggling catch.
The off-spinner soon got opening batsman Dean Elgar caught for 48 as South Africa slipped further.
Paceman Ishant Sharma struck with his second ball of the day to trap Aiden Markram lbw for nought.
Markram had a long discussion with Elgar over whether to review the on-field call but decided not to, only for the replays to suggest the ball would have gone over the stumps.
The Proteas were dismissed for 275 at the end of day three in response to India's 601-5 declared, 127 short of the follow-on.
India have not lost a home series since 2013.
Du Plessis admitted Kohli's knock and India's mammoth total made the tourists play catch-up after the hosts elected to bat first.
"The way India batted, especially Virat with 250, it takes a lot of mental toughness. Two days in the field can wear you down," said du Plessis.
"Especially that second evening, the batsmen were a bit weak in the mindset. From then it's playing catch-up. We were found wanting in this Test match."
Du Plessis said Kohli's innings was a lesson for any batsman. "He was too good. The hunger stood out, it was great value for us as batters," he added.
South Africa put up some resistance in their first innings with Maharaj, who made 72, and Philander with 44 not out, putting on 109 runs for the ninth wicket to frustrate the Indian bowlers.
Ashwin broke the stand with Maharaj's wicket and then got last man Rabada to return figures of 4-69.
The match will also be remembered for Kohli going past Don Bradman's tally of 6,996 runs.
Kohli, who now has 7,054 runs from 81 Tests, put together crucial partnerships including a 225-run fifth-wicket stand with Jadeja, who made 91, to extend India's dominance.
Opener Mayank Agarwal also contributed with a century.
The two teams now head to Ranchi for the final match starting 19 October.
Updated Date:
Oct 13, 2019 17:10:23 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: 'Fantastic effort from bowlers, Kohli shows class'; Twitter reacts as hosts clinch innings victory in second Test
India vs South Africa: Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja help hosts seal Pune Test, set world record of 11 consecutive home series wins
India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock defy odds, stats to overcome R Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja in memorable batting display