India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli equals Sourav Ganguly's captaincy record as hosts take on Proteas in first Test

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday added another feather to his cap after he came toe-to-toe with Sourav Ganguly’s record of leading the squad in 49 Test matches.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 02, 2019 11:49:41 IST

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday added another feather to his cap after he came toe-to-toe with Sourav Ganguly’s record of leading the squad in 49 Test matches. Kohli equalled Ganguly's record as India stepped on to the field to take on South Africa on Day 1 of the first Test at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

In comparison, however, Kohli has a win percentage of 57.14 which is better than Ganguly’s 42.85. Known for his aggressive brand of cricket, the current Indian skipper has led India to 28 wins from 49 Test matches.

MS Dhoni has led the Men in Blue for 60 tests, the maximum number till now. Captain Cool, as he is popularly known, had registered a win percentage of 45 and won a total of 27 Tests during his tenure as the Indian skipper.

Kohli is also set to tumble batting records during the three Tests against the Proteas as he is just 281 runs away from reaching the milestone of 21,000 international runs. Besides, the Indian run-machine also has an opportunity to join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag in scoring more than 1000 runs against South Africa in Tests. He currently has 758 runs against Proteas in Tests and is 242 runs away from joining the elite list.

 

