Rohit Sharma struck his maiden double century in Test cricket to put India on course for a big total against South Africa on day two of the third Test match on Sunday. The in-form opener reached the milestone with a six off paceman Lungi Ngidi in the third over after lunch to a standing ovation from the raucous home crowd in Ranchi.

In this process, he became only the 4th batsman to hit a double hundred in Test and ODI cricket after the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Chris Gayle.

He hit another six off Ngidi before falling to pacer Kagiso Rabada for 212 and returned to the pavilion with handshakes from the South African side.

Sharma, who hit twin centuries in his debut as Test opener at the start of the series, pulled India out of early trouble with his 267-run fourth-wicket stand with Ajinkya Rahane, who made 115.

The senior batsman, playing his 30th Test, surpassed his previous best of 177 during his debut game against the West Indies in 2013.

The Hitman's double ton has put the hosts in a commanding position as they aim for a whitewash after already taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, Twitter exploded after having witnessed a blistering double ton from the Hitman's blade. Here's a look at how Twitterati reacted to his heroics:

5 centuries in the World Cup this year, 3 centuries in 3 Tests as opener. Rohit Sharma is in the purplest of purple patches — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 20, 2019

put him in a numbered shirt and rohit sharma gets double hundreds #INDvSA — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 20, 2019

Love the way Rohit Sharma is changing gears while batting. A birthday special for @virendersehwag! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 20, 2019

Hundred with a six ✅ Double Hundred with a six ✅ https://t.co/uWzzKCln37 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 20, 2019

A record 19 sixes in this series for Rohit Sharma

Sixes off

11 - Piedt

5 - Maharaj

2 - Ngidi

1 - Nortje#IndvSA #IndvsSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 20, 2019

2019 is truly Rohit Sharma's year. Won the IPL as captain of Mumbai Indians. Then cracked five tons in ODI World Cup. Now, has slammed three tons, including a maiden double ton, in his new avatar as Test opener. He continues to entertain & astound... #INDvSA @ImRo45 — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) October 20, 2019

Khubsurat dohra shataq #RohitSharma tehre shataq ki ummed???? #INDvSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 20, 2019

Highest averages in Tests at home: 99.84 - Rohit Sharma 98.22 - Don Bradman#IndvSA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 20, 2019

With inputs from AFP

