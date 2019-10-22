India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third Test to sweep the series 3-0 in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Debutant spinner Shahbaz Nadeem claimed the final two wickets in successive balls to dismiss the Proteas for 133 while following on in just the second over on day four. The Proteas started the day on 132-8.

Mohammed Shami took 3 for 10 while Umesh Yadav and Nadeem finished with two wickets each. Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Man of the Match and the Man of the Series for his blistering double ton and two centuries during the Test series against Proteas.

Theunis de Bruyn was out on his overnight score of 30 after coming into the XI for concussed Dean Elgar, who got a nasty hit on the helmet off paceman Umesh Yadav on Monday.

South Africa were bundled out for 162 in the first innings after India declared at 497 for 9. This was India's first cleansweep over South Africa and a record 11th consecutive Test series win at home.

Meanwhile, Twitter exploded as the hosts outclassed the visitors in all departments of the game. Here is how Twitter reacted to India's dominating whitewash of South Africa.

India's win today will make it 26 wins out of 32 matches played at home. Of these 26 wins, the closest has been 6 wickets or 75 runs. Now that is a story of home domination. @mohanstatsman — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2019

India - 240 points All other teams - 232 points !! India dominating the World Test Championship highly. — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 22, 2019

This is domination of a different kind...Didn’t lose ten wickets in an innings even once. Only one match went into the fifth day. Three different double centurions. Fast bowlers took 26 to spinners’ 32. Plenty to applaud. Well done, 🇮🇳 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 22, 2019

5 Bowler Formula will Bring Test match victories Home and away, Batsmen giving the Bowlers freedom ..to express themselves , much like #Action and #responsibility going hand in hand .. #TeamIndia #INDvsSA #BCCI — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 22, 2019

Great white wash from team India vs South Africa... #INDvSA 👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 22, 2019

All done at Ranchi in the matter of 12 balls 😍 Nadeem’s twin strikes help India register a massive victory 🇮🇳 #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #INDvSA — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 22, 2019

The most encouraging thing for India is that the wickets have been shared between the quicks and the spinners. It means there is always a wicket-taking bowler that the captain to turn to — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2019

For those saying that this #Protea team is not that great, let’s accept that our Indian is very very good... Well played lads 👏🏽👏🏽🇮🇳🇮🇳👏🏽👏🏽#INDvsSA — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) October 22, 2019

With inputs from AFP

