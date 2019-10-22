India vs South Africa: 'This domination is of different kind', Twitter lauds Virat Kohli and Co's cleansweep over Proteas
India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third Test to sweep the series 3-0 in Ranchi on Tuesday.
Debutant spinner Shahbaz Nadeem claimed the final two wickets in successive balls to dismiss the Proteas for 133 while following on in just the second over on day four. The Proteas started the day on 132-8.
Mohammed Shami took 3 for 10 while Umesh Yadav and Nadeem finished with two wickets each. Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Man of the Match and the Man of the Series for his blistering double ton and two centuries during the Test series against Proteas.
Theunis de Bruyn was out on his overnight score of 30 after coming into the XI for concussed Dean Elgar, who got a nasty hit on the helmet off paceman Umesh Yadav on Monday.
South Africa were bundled out for 162 in the first innings after India declared at 497 for 9. This was India's first cleansweep over South Africa and a record 11th consecutive Test series win at home.
Meanwhile, Twitter exploded as the hosts outclassed the visitors in all departments of the game. Here is how Twitter reacted to India's dominating whitewash of South Africa.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Oct 22, 2019 11:02:36 IST
