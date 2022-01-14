India vs South Africa: 'That is what you call Protea Fire', Twitterati react as hosts clinch Test series 2-1

Virat Kohli-led Team India’s dream for a maiden Test series win on South African soil ended on Friday as the Proteas romped towards a seven-wicket win in the third and final Test in Cape Town. With the win, the Proteas completed a come-from-behind series victory (2-1), after having lost the first Test by 113 runs.
On Day three of the Test on Thursday, India had set a target of 212 for the Proteas after Rishabh Pant’s ton took the visitors to 198 in the second innings.
Amidst a day overshadowed by a DRS controversy, the Proteas managed to put up 101/2 at the end of Day 3, having lost openers Markram and Elgar.
Keegan Peterson was the only one to depart on Day four after a brilliant knock of 82, and soon after lunch, Rassie van der Dussen (41*) and Temba Bavuma (32*).
Here’s how Twitterati reacted to South Africa’s series win:
Now that is what u call Protea Fire!!!
— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 14, 2022
SA chasing 200+ twice to win matches, in the 4th inns, on tough pitches, against probably India’s best bowling lineup in their Test history, deserves a lot of praise.
— Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) January 14, 2022
A golden opportunity to win a Test series in South Africa is now lost. Some of the decisions will hurt Team India forever. #SAvIND #INDvSA #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/ZmmGsS9yhs
— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 14, 2022
SA win 2-1. Kudos to a young team... they realized India had one weakness and went to work on it after the first innings in Centurion. Hopefully this win returns SA cricket back to health. #SAvInd
— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 14, 2022
Really disappointed to see a full strength Indian team go down like this against an inexperienced SA team. Full credit to the Proteas. Well played #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #SAvIND
— ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) January 14, 2022
Result didn't go our way but that doesn't change the fact that this was a gripping series. Every session was a contest. Congratulations to @OfficialCSA. You've got great foundation to build on. Petersen is 👌🏼And Rabada-Nortje-Ngidi-Jansen attack is going to be 🔥 #SAvIND
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 14, 2022
Incredible turnaround by a young South African team. Lost all tosses. Lost Nortje before a ball bowled. De Kock after the first Test. Chased down 200+ in the fourth innings twice. Tenacity is what makes SAF the cricketing nation it is…keep fighting forever. 🙇♂️
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 14, 2022
Your pick as Man of the Series? My contenders are Rabada, Jansen and Peterson. Since bowlers got so much help from pitches, batsman making runs more deserving. And Peterson’s done this stylishly. But debutant Jansen claiming 19 wickets can’t be overlooked even if Rabada got 20
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 14, 2022
