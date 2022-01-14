Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs South Africa: 'That is what you call Protea Fire', Twitterati react as hosts clinch Test series 2-1

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 14th, 2022
  • 18:14:49 IST

Virat Kohli-led Team India’s dream for a maiden Test series win on South African soil ended on Friday as the Proteas romped towards a seven-wicket win in the third and final Test in Cape Town. With the win, the Proteas completed a come-from-behind series victory (2-1), after having lost the first Test by 113 runs.

On Day three of the Test on Thursday, India had set a target of 212 for the Proteas after Rishabh Pant’s ton took the visitors to 198 in the second innings.

Amidst a day overshadowed by a DRS controversy, the Proteas managed to put up 101/2 at the end of Day 3, having lost openers Markram and Elgar.

Keegan Peterson was the only one to depart on Day four after a brilliant knock of 82, and soon after lunch, Rassie van der Dussen (41*) and Temba Bavuma (32*).

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to South Africa’s series win:

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli’s unhurried masterclass in denial reiterates permanence of learning process
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli’s unhurried masterclass in denial reiterates permanence of learning process

Contrary to the recent past, Virat Kohli's left foot was pointed dead straight down the track on the line of the off-stump, meaning his awareness of where the off-stump lay and therefore which balls to play at and which to leave was exemplary.

India vs South Africa: Proteas favourites to win Newlands decider despite Pant's heroic ton on Day 3
India vs South Africa: Proteas favourites to win Newlands decider despite Pant's heroic ton on Day 3

Pant accounted for more than 50 per cent of India's total, while South Africa were sitting pretty on 101/2 at stumps after being set 212 to win on a day that saw tensions flare over a contentious DRS call.

Shardul Thakur's stellar show with ball keeps India on track for series win in South Africa
Shardul Thakur's stellar show with ball keeps India on track for series win in South Africa

Shardul Thakur finished with figures of 7/61, while an unbeaten 41-run stand between Pujara and Rahane helped India build a 58-run lead on Day 2 of the second Test.