India vs South Africa: 'That is what you call Protea Fire', Twitterati react as hosts clinch Test series 2-1

Virat Kohli-led Team India’s dream for a maiden Test series win on South African soil ended on Friday as the Proteas romped towards a seven-wicket win in the third and final Test in Cape Town. With the win, the Proteas completed a come-from-behind series victory (2-1), after having lost the first Test by 113 runs.

On Day three of the Test on Thursday, India had set a target of 212 for the Proteas after Rishabh Pant’s ton took the visitors to 198 in the second innings.

Amidst a day overshadowed by a DRS controversy, the Proteas managed to put up 101/2 at the end of Day 3, having lost openers Markram and Elgar.

Keegan Peterson was the only one to depart on Day four after a brilliant knock of 82, and soon after lunch, Rassie van der Dussen (41*) and Temba Bavuma (32*).

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to South Africa’s series win:

Now that is what u call Protea Fire!!! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 14, 2022

SA chasing 200+ twice to win matches, in the 4th inns, on tough pitches, against probably India’s best bowling lineup in their Test history, deserves a lot of praise. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) January 14, 2022

A golden opportunity to win a Test series in South Africa is now lost. Some of the decisions will hurt Team India forever. #SAvIND #INDvSA #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/ZmmGsS9yhs — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 14, 2022

SA win 2-1. Kudos to a young team... they realized India had one weakness and went to work on it after the first innings in Centurion. Hopefully this win returns SA cricket back to health. #SAvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 14, 2022

Really disappointed to see a full strength Indian team go down like this against an inexperienced SA team. Full credit to the Proteas. Well played #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #SAvIND — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) January 14, 2022

Result didn't go our way but that doesn't change the fact that this was a gripping series. Every session was a contest. Congratulations to @OfficialCSA. You've got great foundation to build on. Petersen is 👌🏼And Rabada-Nortje-Ngidi-Jansen attack is going to be 🔥 #SAvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 14, 2022

Incredible turnaround by a young South African team. Lost all tosses. Lost Nortje before a ball bowled. De Kock after the first Test. Chased down 200+ in the fourth innings twice. Tenacity is what makes SAF the cricketing nation it is…keep fighting forever. 🙇‍♂️ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 14, 2022